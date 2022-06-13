Hudson has won an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and now a Tony

The 75th Annual Tony Awards took place last night at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

Broadway versions of West End adaptations stole the show, with winners including Company, The Lehman Trilogy, Michael Jackson musical and A Strange Loop.

The two-part award ceremony, which celebrated the last year of Broadway, was hosted by Emmy award winning actors Darren Criss and Julianne Hough and Academy Award Winner Ariana DeBose.

Held at Radio City Music Hall in New York, it also featured a lifetime achievement award for 96-year-old Angela Lansbury and a performance by Billy Crystal.

The ceremony also saw Jennifer Hudson win an award for A Strange Loop, making her an EGOT winner.

Here’s everything you need to know about who won what at the Tony Awards.

What did Jennifer Hudson win at the Tony Awards?

Jennifer Hudson won a Tony Award for the musical A Strange Loop, which she co-produced.

Jennifer Hudson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Pic: Getty Images)

This was the actress and singer’s first ever Tony Award.

It was the final one she needed to complete the prestigious list of EGOT awards.

Hudson has already won an Oscar and Emmy in 2007 for Dreamgirls and a Grammy in 2009 for Best R&B Album.

What does an EGOT mean?

An EGOT stands for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

The EGOT is often referred to as the grand slam of awards, with only 17 talented artists winning all four awards including: Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrew Llyod Webber.

Who won at the Tony Awards?

British West End adaptations stole the show, with Company taking home the most awards of the night.

The Broadway show, which is an adaptation of a West End original and won the award for best revival of a musical.

“Company” onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Pic: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Musical: Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Myles Frost, MJ

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Play: The Lehman Trilogy, by Stefano Massini and Ben Power

Best Revival of a Musical: Company

Best Book of a Musical: Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Matt Doyle, Company

Best Revival of a Play: Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Best Direction of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, Company

Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Patti LuPone, Company

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Best Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Orchestrations: Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Gareth Owen, MJ

Best Sound Design of a Play: Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Natasha Katz, MJ

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Bunny Christie, Company

Best Scenic Design of a Play: Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Costume Design of a Musical: Gabriella Slade, SIX: The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play: Montana Levi Blanco, The Skin of Our Teeth

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre: SIX: The Musical, Music and Lyrics by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss

Special awards list:

Special award for lifetime achievement in the theatre: Angela Lansbury

Special Tony award: James C Nicola

Isabelle Stevenson Tony award: Robert E Wankel

Regional theatre Tony award: Court theatre

Tony honours for excellence in the theatre: Asian American Performers Action Coalition, Broadway for All, Feinstein’s/54 Below, Emily Grishman, United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE

Full list of winners in order of wins: