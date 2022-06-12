This year saw the awards become gender-neutral for the first time

The British Soap Awards took place on Saturday (11 June), with a variety of stars taking to the red carpet.

Phillip Schofield hosted the event, which took place at the Hackney Empire in London, and saw actors in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors come together for an evening of glitz and glamour.

Phillip Schofield hosted the event (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

But who won the top awards?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who won the Best Leading Performer award?

This year saw the awards become gender-neutral for the first time with the Best Leading Performer category.

Paige Sandhu’s portrayal of serial killer Meena Jutla in Emmerdale won her the top award, after battling it out with Coronation Street’s Sally Carman (Abi Webster), Gillian Wright (Jean Slater) and Linda Henry (Shirley Carter) – both from EastEnders - and Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle).

Which soap won the Best British Soap award?

Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors battled it out for the highly coveted Best British Soap award with Emmerdale scooping the top prize.

Which other awards were won?

A variety of awards were handed out throughout the night. This is the full list of prizes won:

Best Family - Winner: The Dingles – Emmerdale

Villain of the Year - Winner: Maximus Evans (Corey Brent) – Coronation Street

Best Comedy Performer - Winner: Tameka Empson (Kim Fox) – EastEnders

Best Newcomer - Winner: Ross Boatman (Harvey Monroe) – EastEnders

Best Storyline - Winner: Hollyoaks - Misbah’s Historic Rape: Harvey Virdi (Misbah Maalik)

Best Single Episode - Winner: Doctors – Three Consultations and a Funeral

Best Dramatic Performance - Winner: Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle) – Emmerdale

Best On-Screen Partnership - Winner: Lacey Turner & Gillian Wright (Stacey Slater and Jean Slater) – EastEnders

Best Young Performer - Winner: Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan) – Coronation Street