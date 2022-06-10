The Channel 5 soap was cancelled earlier this year, but fans can still look forward to the last ever episode and a theatre show

Fans of Australian soap Neighbours will get to say goodbye to the iconic show with a live theatre tour.

Neighbours : The Farewell Tour is scheduled to take place across eight venues in 2023, according to an exclusive report in Digital Spy .

So, where will the tour be taking place, when will the UK dates be, and how can you get tickets?

Here’s what you need to know.

Why has Neighbours: The Farewell Tour been planned?

Fans may remember that the team behind Neighbours, which ran for 37 years, had previously announced a special one-off Live In Conversation show for the programme’s 35th anniversary in 2020.

This event was postponed due the Covid pandemic, but it has now been rebooted to become the Farewell Tour, which promises to be bigger and better.

Neighbours’ production company FremantleMedia has reportedly been secretly working on the tour with live events company Maple Tree Entertainment.

What will happen in the theatre show?

No details have yet been released about the show, but an official announcement about the tour is expected in the coming days.

It is thought that the show will bring together popular cast members to look back at Neighbours’ history.

Where will Neighbours: The Farewell Tour visit in the UK?

Eight dates are said to have been scheduled for venues across the country, with the cast expected to travel from their famous home on Ramsay Street for performances in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton, Southampton, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

When will Neighbours: The Farewell Tour be in the UK?

No exact dates have yet been confirmed for the tour, but it is expected to take place during March 2023.

We’ll keep this article updated with more information as we get it.

Can I get tickets to Neighbours: The Farewell Tour?

Fans who already have a ticket for the special Live in Conversation show will now get to enjoy the long-anticipated show.

No details are yet known about buying tickets if you do not already have a ticket from the previous show.

We’ll bring you more information when we can.

When will the last episode of Neighbours be shown in the UK?

Neighbours’ last ever episode will air in both the UK and Australia on Monday, August 1.

What will happen in the final episode of Neighbours?

The details of what exactly will happen in the final episode of Neighbours are being kept tightly under wraps.

Ahead of the show’s end, however, Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison made a promise to Digital Spy concerning the nature of its swansong, revealing the one finale he would never consider.

He said: "Ramsay Street is eternal and I like to think it will live on in the hearts and minds of the viewers, long after the final scene. I would never, ever blow it up.

"The ending will be a celebration of the past and the present, with the door very much left open for a future."

Why is Neighbours ending?

Channel 5 confirmed in March that Neighbours would finish for good this year, after it stopped funding the series.

Fans were very upset by the news and created a petition in an effort to save it. Although it gained over 66,000 signatures, the end is still in sight.

How can I watch Neighbours in the UK?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 6pm on Channel 5.