The annual UNICEF Soccer Aid charity football event is set to kick off this weekend.

Football fans dread the summer as they face months without being able to cheer on their favourite team, especially due to this year’s World Cup not kicking off until November.

However, instead of enjoying the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne, this weekend will see the return of the annual Soccer Aid charity football match.

After 2021 saw the World XI thrash England 3-0 with goals from Kem Cetinay and Lee Mack, the hosts will be eager to win their first clash since 2018.

Soccer Aid will finally return to the English capital of London tomorrow, with the game being played at the home of West Ham, the London Stadium.

The likes of Liam Payne, Mark Wright and Jamie Carragher will return for England, as well as Usain Bolt, Chelcee Grimes and Patrice Evra for their opponents.

There is also a number of exciting fresh faces pulling on the boots, with Mark Noble making his first appearance since his retirement, as well as social media star Noah Beck and TV presenter and comedian Alex Brooker.

While it will be the celebrities that football fans will flock to London to see, there are also the ITV presenters, hosts, commentators and pundits that make it special for those watching from home.

Here are all the details...

Who are the ITV presenters for Soccer Aid?

ITV will be broadcasting Sunday’s Soccer Aid match, with build-up to the event beginning at 6:30pm.

As usual, UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary will return as Presenter with TV and radio presenter Maya Jama joining him to co-present.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal and England defender will be pitchside to interview players before, during and after the match.

This year’s commentators are yet to be confirmed, however it was Maya Jama that took up the commentary box last time and so could return for the latest edition too.

How can I watch Soccer Aid?

ITV will begin their live broadcast at 6:30pm, before the game kicks off at 7:30pm.

Coverage will end at 10pm.

Soccer Aid can also be streamed live on ITV Hub.

Line-ups

England

Management: Harry Redknapp, David Seaman, Emma Hayes, Vicky McClure

• Liam Payne (musician)

• Tom Grennan (musician)

• Chunkz (YouTube & TV personality)

• Alex Brooker (presenter & comedian)

• Damian Lewis (actor)

• Sir Mo Farah (athlete)

• David Harewood (actor)

• Aitch (rapper)

• Russell Howard (comedian)

• Gary Neville (former footballer)

• Jamie Carragher (former footballer)

• Fara Williams (former footballer)

• Joe Cole (former footballer)

• Teddy Sheringham (former footballer)

• David James (former footballer)

• Mark Noble (former footballer)

• Eni Aluko (former footballer)

• Anita Asante (former footballer)

• Stewart Downing (former footballer)

Soccer Aid World XI FC

Management: Arsene Wenger, Robbie Keane, Idris Elba

• Usain Bolt (former athlete)

• Martin Compston (actor)

• Mo Gilligan (comedian)

• Steven Bartlett (entrepreneur & TV personality)

• Noah Beck (social media star)

• Lee Mack (comedian)

• Munya Chawawa (comedian)

• Mark Strong (actor)

• Tom Stoltman (World’s Strongest Man)

• Kem Cetinay (TV personality)

• Chelcee Grimes (musician & footballer)

• Heather O’Reilly (former footballer)

• Patrice Evra (former footballer)

• Carli Lloyd (former footballer)

• Cafu (former footballer)

• Andriy Shevchenko (former footballer)

• Petr Cech (former footballer)

• Roberto Carlos (former footballer)

• Andrea Perlo (former footballer)