Professional footballer Jamie Allen is among four bombshells to enter the villa, after two islanders were dumped

The new Love Island bombshells: Jamie Allen, Nathalia Campos, Reece Ford and Lacey Edwards (ITV)

It was no surprise to viewers that Love Island ended on a cliffhanger last night (19 July) after Laura Whitmore joined the VIP party to announce the bottom four.

While the islanders were enjoying a day out at the Vibe Club, Whitmore entered to announce that Billy, Dami, Summer and Danica had been voted as the least favourite islanders by the public.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was left up to the other islanders to decide one boy and one girl they must dump from the island, but the episode ended before the decision was revealed.

During the ‘first look’ of tonight’s episode, Adam said things are “too good to be true” in the beach hut, and Paige told Tasha “there is only so long it’s going to be drama free for”.

Subsequently, four new faces were seen strutting towards the villa entrance and the islanders got ready to host welcome drinks.

The new bombshells Nathalia, Jamie, Reece and Lacey arrive to stir things up in the Love Island villa (ITV)

Who are the four new bombshells?

Entering the villa is 25-year-old Lacey, who describes herself as “a sexy, single, show girl” and says she is “ready to turn some heads in the villa.”

Next up is professional footballer Jamie Allen, who claims he is “not scared of stepping on anyone’s toe”.

The 27-year-old plays as a forward for Halifax Town FC and says “If I want something, I’ll go and get it."

Model Reece enters the villa having never been in a relationship - but the 23-year-old from Coventry backs himself as “tall, dark and handsome”.

Nathalia, who is also 23, has revealed that she has her eye on Davide and Adam.