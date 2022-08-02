Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty says the 50m breaststroke final will be his last Commonwealth Games race

Adam Peaty is one of the most high profile swimmers taking part in Birmingham 2022.

He is looking to add to his three previous Commonwealth Games gold medals to go alongside his Olympic success.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peaty is also an eight-time World Champion and a 16-time European Champion.

With the Commonwealth Games 2022 now underway, when does Adam Peaty compete? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Adam Peaty?

Adam Peaty OBE, 27, is considered to be the dominant breaststroke swimmer of his era, and the most dominant sprint breaststroke swimmer of all time.

He was born on 28 December 1994, in Staffordshire and is the youngest of four children. He first joined Dove Valley Swimming Club in Uttoxeter when he was nine, and started setting club records by the time he was 12, but according to him, he did not take swimming seriously until he was 17.

Whilst at Loughborough University, he met Eirianedd Munro, his girlfriend, and together the couple have a son.

Peaty was also a contestant on the nineteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, from September to November 2021, and was paired with Katya Jones. He came in ninth.

Peaty has been described as “an anatomical freak” and is particularly physiologically adapted to swimming breaststroke. He is 1.91m (6’3”) with large hands and feet and has hypermobile, double-jointed knees and ankles.

His knees can hyperextend and his ankles can flex in a way other people’s ankles do not. He also has been described as having an “extraordinary” cardiovascular system.

Adam Peaty is one of Team England’s strongest contenders for providing medals

Adam Peaty’s career achievements

Currently, Peaty is the holder of the world record in 50-metre and 100-metre breaststroke events and has broken the world record 14 times, becoming the first man to swim under 26 seconds for the 50-metre breaststroke and the first to swim the 100 metres under 58 and 57 seconds.

He is one of five British swimmers to have won gold medals at all four major international events and is the only swimmer to hold all four major gold medals in the same single event at the same time.

At the 2014 European Championships, Peaty set his first ever world record and became a world champion at the 2015 World Championships after winning gold in the 100-metre breaststroke.

In total, Peaty has won 42 gold medals, 9 silver medals and 2 bronze medals in international and national events. For the 21st century through to the end of 2021 Peaty had set a total of 11 individual world records in the short course and long course metres.

But in May 2022, he announced that due to a fractured foot he would not be participating in the 2022 World Aquatics Championships held in Budapest.

When does Adam Peaty swim in the Commonwealth games?

Peaty made his return to the pool on 30 July during day two of Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games 2022.

He set a time of 59.92 seconds which won him his heat, and after the semi-finals, he cut that time by nearly a second to be the stand-out qualifier for the final. During the final England’s James Wilby shattered team-mate Adam Peaty’s hold on the 100m breastroke title with a suberb finishing time of 59.25 seconds. Adam Peaty, who suffered a first 100m defeat in eight years, finished in fourth place behind Zac Stubblety-Cook and Sam Williamson. Adam Peaty said: “Sometimes it doesn’t go to plan, that’s a lack of training, lack of racing, it is what it is. I’m a fighter and sometimes you have got to have these moments to keep fighting.”

Adam Peaty recovered from his defeat by cruising through his 50 metres breaststroke semi-final. Peaty was only bettered by Australia’s Sam Williamson in the 50m breaststroke with Peaty finishing in 27.03 seconds and Williamson finishing the other semi-final in 27.01 seconds. Peaty has confirmed that the final on 2 August will be his last Commonwealth Games after a difficult time where he has conceded that he has lost a bit of his “spark”.

Adam Peaty has since made it clear that he shouldn’t be written off in the final. He said: “You back a lion into a corner, they’re going to bite. I’m backed into a corner now but I’m OK with that.”

Swimming and Para Swimming events will take place today (2 August) at Sandwell from 10.30am - 12.45pm (BST) and will resume at 7pm - 10.15pm. Adam Peaty will be aiming for redemption in the Men’s 50m breaststroke final at 8.21pm.

Here is a full list of events taking place at Sandwell: