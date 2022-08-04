Here are our predictions for each of the individual Premier League awards for this season.

The time is almost here as we rapidly approach the first day of the new Premier League season.

Crystal Palace and Arsenal will kick us off as they face each other in Friday night’s opener, before the remaining 18 teams compete across the weekend for an opening day victory.

Of course, the main prize throughout the campaign will be that shining Premier League trophy, however individual players will also hope to pick up awards of their own.

Last season saw Mo Salah and Heung-min Son awarded the Golden Boot, the former also claimed the most assists and both Alisson and Ederson were crowned winners of the Golden Glove.

With a full season to go, we have made our predictions for each of the three awards...

Golden Boot

1. Harry Kane

After ending last season with 17 Premier League goals to his name, I expect Harry Kane to massively improve his goal tally now that Tottenham are preparing for a potential title-challenging campaign.

The striker failed to score a goal in the Premier League till October last season, however was much improved following Antonio Conte’s arrival and will probably pick up exactly where he left off.

With the likes of Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski and Ivan Perisic feeding balls into him, I would expect Kane to get 25+ goals for Tottenham - enough to earn him the Golden Boot award.

2. Erling Haaland

Despite a horrific miss in the Community Shield last weekend, I expect Erling Haaland to get off the mark pretty quickly and not buckle under the pressure like many are expecting.

If the former Borussia Dortmund forward can stay fit then I can see him scoring goals for fun in a very talented Manchester City team, though I think Pep Guardiola’s eagerness to rotate for the Champions League could cost him the Golden Boot.

3. Mohamed Salah

Despite the arrival of Darwin Nunez and a rather disappointing end to last season for Mohamed Salah, I still expect the Egyptian to be the main source of goal contributions for Liverpool this time round.

Salah has looked lively in pre-season and is likely to be relied upon a lot more following Sadio Mane’s departure.

With a new deal all done and dusted, he can now just concentrate on his football and I can see him getting a similar amount of goals to Haaland.

Notable mentions: Heung-min Son, Gabriel Jesus, Darwin Nunez

Playmaker

1. Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen ended last season with ten assists in the Premier League and I can see him building on that this time round.

Now that West Ham have Gianluca Scamacca, Bowen can easily improve on his assist tally and I expect him to really excel in all areas of his goal contributions this season.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold was only one short of Salah’s 13 assists last season and he is likely to be battling for that playmaker award once again - despite being a defender.

The England international has an unbelievable cross on him and seems to be improving year on year for the Reds.

With the likes of Salah, Nunez and Diaz in front of him, I can see him grabbing a few more assists this time round.

3. Heung-min Son

Heung-min Son dominated with his goals last season, however ‘only’ picked up seven assists throughout the season.

The South Korean reached double figures in both of the two previous campaigns but also scored less goals - but I think this is the year where he will do brilliantly in both areas.

Like Kane, the talent that Tottenham now have will really help Son’s numbers and I can see him providing a great number of assists this season.

Notable mentions: Mo Salah, Bukayo Saka, Dejan Kulusevski

Golden Glove

1. Ederson

With arguably the best ten players in front of him that any goalkeeper in the world has, it is very hard to see Ederson concede many goals this season.

The Brazilian picked up the joint-most clean sheets last season and I think he will do even better this time round in what is likely to be a near-perfect campaign for Man City, while I expect Kalvin Phillips’ arrival to also be a big boost for Ederson.

2. Alisson

I expect Alisson will be very close behind Ederson, however I can see Liverpool being capable of one or two shock slip ups this season which could dent his hopes of the Golden Glove award.

The 29-year-old will undoubtedly put on another brilliant show across the campaign, however I think he would have to be unbeatable to displace Ederson at the top.

3. Hugo Lloris

Both Ederson and Alisson are on a completely different level to Hugo Lloris, however I expect the Frenchman’s defence to do a lot of the work for him.

With the likes of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Clement Lenglet among the ranks, I expect Conte to build up a really organised defence that is very hard to break down.

Lloris will definitely do his job but I also don’t think he will have a great lot of work on many occasions.