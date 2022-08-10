Manchester City footballer pleads not guilty to further charge of rape as trial begins in Chester Crown Court

Benjamin Mendy pleads guilty to eighth count of rape

Manchester City and French international footballer Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to another charge of rape.

Mendy entered the plea in a court hearing with preparations for a trial in full flow. The 28-year-old has now denied eight counts of rape, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape, the hearing has been told.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

When will he face trial?

An order had banned media from publishing the latest charge until the order was lifted by Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, during a hearing at Chester Crown Court in June.

He was set to go on trial on 25 July, with all eight alleged victims set to give evidence.

However, the trial has since been delayed with the most recent start date set for Wednesday 10 August 2022.

Mendy has now pleaded not guilty in his preliminary court hearing and is now set to go on trial with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturi, 40.

What is Benjamin Mendy accused of?

The latest allegation, relating to a new complainant, means the 27-year-old stands accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven women spanning between October 2018 and August last year.

Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to eight women between July 2012 to August last year.

Both men are on bail and as part of the conditions for his bail, Mendy has had to forfeit his passport and reside at his home in Cheshire.

He has also been told not to contact any complainants.

Who is Benjamin Mendy?

Mendy played for Manchester City from 2017 until he was charged by police in August 2021. He joined from Monaco after having played for Le Havre and Marseille in a career which started in 2010.

The left-back also has 10 international caps to his name having played for France from 2017 to 2019.