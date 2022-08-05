Gary Lineker will present Match of the Day for another season having first started in 1999

The wait for the new season is finally over and Premier League action is about to return.

Crystal Palace will host Arsenal today (Friday 5 August) in the opening game of the 2022/23 season.

Premier League highlights remain a jewel in the crown of BBC’s sport coverage.

Eager fans will soon be able to tune in again to Match of the Day to catch up on all the drama of the most watched league in the world.

Match of the Day is one of the BBC’s longest-running-shows and has been running since 1964.

It is recognised by the Guinness book of records as the longest running football television programme in the world.

Here we take a look at all the presenters, pundits and commentators you can expect to hear from during another thrilling season of football.

Who are the Match of the Day presenters for the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Gary Lineker will continue his role as the main host of Match of the Day. Lineker has presented BBC’s flagship Premier League highlights show since 1999, and he has become synonymous with the programme.

Lineker signed an extension to his contract with the BBC in 2020 and will continue to present the show until 2025.

Mark Chapman will continue to present Match of the Day 2 and will provide coverage of all the Sunday games.

Who will be the pundits for Match of the Day in the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Gary Lineker will be joined by some familiar faces in the studio during the 2022/23 Premier League season with the Premier League’s all time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer and former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright both being in the line up for next year’s show.

Here is a full list of pundits we can expect to see over the course of the season:

Dion Dublin

Danny Murphy

Michah Richards

Kevin Kilbane

Jermain Jenas

Ashley Williams

Mark Lawrenson

Fara Williams

Garth Crooks

Joleon Lecott

Martin Keown

Rio Ferdiand

Karen Carney

Who will be the commentators for Match of the Day in the 2022/23 Premier League season?

Here is a full list of commentators that you can expect to hear from over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Guy Mowbray

John Roder

Conor McNamara

Jonathan Pearce

Martin Fisher

Robyn Cowen

Simon Brotherton

Steve Bower

Steve Wilson

What time will Match of the Day air?

Gary Lineker will present highlights of the Premier League games at 10.20pm on Saturday 6 August 2022 on BBC One.

The first Match of the Day will include highlights from seven matches, these will include all six of the Saturday games in addition to Crystal Palace’s clash against Arsenal from Friday night.

Repeats of Saturday night’s show are broadcast on Sunday mornings - with the show’s repeated at 7.40am on Sunday 7 August.

Fans are also able to rewatch the show on the BBC iPlayer.

Here is a full list of fixtures taking place on the opening weekend of the Premier League season:

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - 8pm

Saturday 6 August

Fulham vs Liverpool - 12.30

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa - 3pm

Leeds vs Wolverampton - 3pm

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest - 3pm

Tottenham vs Southampton - 3pm

Everton vs Chelsea - 5.30pm

Sunday 7 August

Leicester vs Brentford - 2pm

Man Utd vs Brighton - 2pm