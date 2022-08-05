Here is the TV and live stream details ahead of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Brighton this weekend.

Manchester United are set to return to Premier League action this weekend as they host Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Old Trafford clash could see Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen make their competitive debut, while it is believed that Cristiano Ronaldo won’t start against the Seagulls.

The forward was absent for much of United’s pre-season campaign, only featuring for 45 minutes against Rayo Vallecano before leaving the match at half-time.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter will face a tough test without Yves Bissouma following his move to Tottenham, while Marc Cucurella may also be absent with him reportedly closing in on a switch to Chelsea.

Ahead of the match, here is all the TV and live stream details...

What time is kick off?

Manchester United v Brighton is scheduled to take place on Sunday 7th August.

The match is one of two Premier League fixtures due to kick off at 2pm, with Leicester also hosting Brentford at the same time.

The tie is yet to sell out and limited tickets are still available at a minimum of £175 per ticket.

What channel is Man United v Brighton on?

Manchester United v Brighton is set to be broadcast on Sky Sports on Sunday afternoon.

Coverage will be shown across Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with the programme beginning at 2pm on the former and 1pm on the latter.

Both programmes will end at 4pm.

Man United v Brighton live stream

Sky customers can stream the match online via SkyGo which can be accessed on a web browser or through the app, which is available to download through most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can purchase a NowTV pass which will allow them to stream the action.

NowTV offers a variety of membership options including one day passes.

Man United v Brighton odds

The bookies currently have Erik ten Hag as favourite to win his first match in charge of Manchester United, with odds priced at 11/20 compared to Brighton’s 5/1.

A draw at Old Trafford is at 3/1.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is priced at 6/5 to score in their opener, despite him being unlikely to feature from the start.

Previous meetings

Manchester United’s last meeting with Brighton was certainly one to forget after they were hammered 4-0 on the south coast back in May.

Goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard secured the shock victory for the Seagulls and became their biggest ever win in the top division, while it was United’s fifth consecutive away league defeat.

Prior to last season’s loss, the Red Devils had a much better record against Brighton, winning all of their seven previous meetings.

Their last clash at Old Trafford ended 2-0 to the home side, with Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes claiming the three points to take them to fourth place in the Premier League.

Premier League season 2022/23 opening weekend fixtures

There is a full card of Premier League fixtures on the opening weekend, beginning with Friday night’s clash between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

Here is how the rest of matchday one works (3pm kick off unless otherwise stated):

Saturday

Fulham v Liverpool (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

Leeds United v Wolves

Everton v Chelsea (5:30pm)

Sunday