The Carabao Cup returns this week as clubs from across the English Football League take part in the first round of the 2022/23 competition.
Sides from the Championship, League One and League Two will face each other for a spot in the second round, where they will be joined by the majority of Premier League clubs.
Headlining the first round matches will be Bradford City v Hull City (Tuesday) and Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland (Wednesday) with both those matches being shown live on Sky Sports.
Once the first round action concludes the second round draw will take place and here is everything you need to know about when and where it will be done:
When is the Carabao Cup second round draw?
The draw of the second round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup will take place following the conclusion of Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on Wednesday, August 10.
Mark Chapman will host the draw with former Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison and Sunderland ex-Sunderland icon Michael Gray selecting the ties.
Second round fixtures are due to be played on the week of August 22.
Is the Carabao Cup second round draw regionalised?
Yes, the second round draw for the Carabao Cup will be regionalised.
That means the draw will be split into a southern section and a northern section.
Only the first and second rounds of the competition have regionalised draws.
How to watch the Carabao Cup second round draw
The draw will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland.
That match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and kicks off at 7:45pm (BST).
The other live match, Bradford City v Hull City, takes place at the same time the day before - Tuesday, August 9.
Carabao Cup second round draw live stream
Sky Customers can stream the draw live via SkyGo either on a web browser or via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.
Non-Sky customers can purchase a NowTV subscription to watch both the Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland tie and the second round draw.
Which teams will be in the Carabao Cup second round draw?
The 25 winners from the first round ties will be joined in the draw by two teams from the Championship and the 13 Premier League teams not involved in European competition this season.
They are:
- Watford
- Burnley
- Leicester City
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace
- Brentford
- Aston Villa
- Southampton
- Everton
- Leeds United
- Fulham
- Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest
Carabao Cup first round ties
Here is the full list of Round One ties taking place this week:
Northern Section
- Blackburn Rovers v Hartlepool United
- Harrogate Town v Stockport County
- Bolton Wanderers v Salford City
- Morecambe v Stoke City
- Blackpool v Barrow
- West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United
- Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland
- Grimsby Town v Crewe Alexandra
- Mansfield Town v Derby County
- Accrington Stanley v Tranmere Rovers
- Middlesbrough v Barnsley
- Bradford City v Hull City
- Rochdale v Burton Albion
- Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City
- Huddersfield Town v Preston North End
- Shrewsbury Town v Carlisle United
- Port Vale v Rotherham United
- Fleetwood Town v Wigan Athletic
Southern Section
- Norwich City v Birmingham City
- Coventry City v Bristol City
- Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers
- Cardiff City v Portsmouth
- Charlton Athletic v Queens Park Rangers
- Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers
- Walsall v Swindon Town
- Ipswich Town v Colchester United
- Luton Town v Newport County
- Reading v Stevenage
- Plymouth Argyle v Peterborough United
- AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham
- Cheltenham Town v Exeter City
- Milton Keynes Dons v Sutton United
- Forest Green Rovers v Leyton Orient
- Cambridge United v Millwall
- Oxford United v Swansea City