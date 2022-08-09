EFL sides compete in he first domestic cup action of the season this week with the majority of Premier League clubs set to enter at the next stage.

The Carabao Cup returns this week as clubs from across the English Football League take part in the first round of the 2022/23 competition.

Sides from the Championship, League One and League Two will face each other for a spot in the second round, where they will be joined by the majority of Premier League clubs.

Headlining the first round matches will be Bradford City v Hull City (Tuesday) and Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland (Wednesday) with both those matches being shown live on Sky Sports.

Once the first round action concludes the second round draw will take place and here is everything you need to know about when and where it will be done:

When is the Carabao Cup second round draw?

MK Dons will begin their Carabao Cup campaign at home against Sutton United on Tuesday night

The draw of the second round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup will take place following the conclusion of Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on Wednesday, August 10.

Mark Chapman will host the draw with former Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison and Sunderland ex-Sunderland icon Michael Gray selecting the ties.

Second round fixtures are due to be played on the week of August 22.

Is the Carabao Cup second round draw regionalised?

Yes, the second round draw for the Carabao Cup will be regionalised.

That means the draw will be split into a southern section and a northern section.

Only the first and second rounds of the competition have regionalised draws.

How to watch the Carabao Cup second round draw

The draw will take place live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland.

That match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and kicks off at 7:45pm (BST).

The other live match, Bradford City v Hull City, takes place at the same time the day before - Tuesday, August 9.

Carabao Cup second round draw live stream

Sky Customers can stream the draw live via SkyGo either on a web browser or via the SkyGo app which can be downloaded from most mainstream app stores.

Non-Sky customers can purchase a NowTV subscription to watch both the Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland tie and the second round draw.

Which teams will be in the Carabao Cup second round draw?

The 25 winners from the first round ties will be joined in the draw by two teams from the Championship and the 13 Premier League teams not involved in European competition this season.

They are:

Watford

Burnley

Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United

Crystal Palace

Brentford

Aston Villa

Southampton

Everton

Leeds United

Fulham

Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest

Carabao Cup first round ties

Here is the full list of Round One ties taking place this week:

Northern Section

Blackburn Rovers v Hartlepool United

Harrogate Town v Stockport County

Bolton Wanderers v Salford City

Morecambe v Stoke City

Blackpool v Barrow

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland

Grimsby Town v Crewe Alexandra

Mansfield Town v Derby County

Accrington Stanley v Tranmere Rovers

Middlesbrough v Barnsley

Bradford City v Hull City

Rochdale v Burton Albion

Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City

Huddersfield Town v Preston North End

Shrewsbury Town v Carlisle United

Port Vale v Rotherham United

Fleetwood Town v Wigan Athletic

Southern Section