The Critics Choice Awards is another landmark in awards season, coming after the Golden Globes, and is generally seen as an indicator of which films will find success at the Oscars. The awards show celebrates the best in film and TV from around the world over the last year.
In this year’s awards show, which was broadcast in the early hours of Monday morning UK time, absurdist comedy drama Everything Everywhere All at Once found success. The film won five awards - it also bagged two Golden Globes earlier this month, suggesting that the movie will also do well at the Oscars in March.
Many more of the biggest films and shows from the past year were recognised with a Critics Choice Award. This is the full list of winners, and where you can watch the biggest shows and films now.
What were the Critics Choice Awards 2023 winners?
- Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Best Actress: Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Best Actor : Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Best Limited Series: The Dropout
- Best Drama Series: Better Call Saul
- Best Young Actor/Actress: Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
- Best Acting Ensemble: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Best Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Best Comedy Special: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
- Best Foreign Language Series: Pachinko
- Best Animated Series: Harley Quinn
- Best Movie Made for Television: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Best Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya – Euphoria
- Best Actor in a Drama Series: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Best Hair and Makeup: Elvis
- Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water
- Best Editing: Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Best Production Design: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
- Best Cinematography: Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
- Best Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary
- Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks
- Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- #SeeHer Award: Janelle Monáe
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Jeff Bridges
- Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Best Costume Design: Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Best Song: Naatu Naatu – RRR
- Best Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
- Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Henry Winkler – Barry
- Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
- Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Best Foreign Language Film: RRR
- Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Where can you watch the Critics Choice Awards winning films and TV shows?
This year’s biggest winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once, is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now. Alternatively, you can rent or buy the film on Amazon, Apple TV+, and YouTube. The Whale, which saw Brendan Fraser win his first acting award since 2008, is not yet available to watch in the UK. The film will be released in cinemas on Friday 3 February.
Tár is currently only available to watch in cinemas - it was released on Friday 13 January. This year’s best animated film, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, is available to watch on Netflix now, as is the best foreign language film, RRR.
Hulu series The Dropout is streaming now on Dinsey+, alongside Abbott Elementary. Meanwhile Better Call Saul is on Netflix (as are Breaking Bad and El Camino). Season one and two of Harley Quinn are available to watch on the Sky Store or buy on Apple TV+ - season three and four are not yet available in the UK. Pachinko is available to stream now on Apple TV+.