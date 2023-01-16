Everything Everywhere All at Once won five Critics Choice Awards, Better Call Saul took three - this is the full list of winners and how to watch the top films

The Critics Choice Awards is another landmark in awards season, coming after the Golden Globes, and is generally seen as an indicator of which films will find success at the Oscars. The awards show celebrates the best in film and TV from around the world over the last year.

In this year’s awards show, which was broadcast in the early hours of Monday morning UK time, absurdist comedy drama Everything Everywhere All at Once found success. The film won five awards - it also bagged two Golden Globes earlier this month, suggesting that the movie will also do well at the Oscars in March.

Many more of the biggest films and shows from the past year were recognised with a Critics Choice Award. This is the full list of winners, and where you can watch the biggest shows and films now.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won five Critics Choice Awards including Best Picture

What were the Critics Choice Awards 2023 winners?

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett – Tár

Best Actor : Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Best Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Limited Series: The Dropout

Best Drama Series: Better Call Saul

Best Young Actor/Actress: Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Best Acting Ensemble: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Talk Show: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Comedy Special: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Best Foreign Language Series: Pachinko

Best Animated Series: Harley Quinn

Best Movie Made for Television: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Best Hair and Makeup: Elvis

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Editing: Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Production Design: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

Best Cinematography: Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

#SeeHer Award: Janelle Monáe

Lifetime Achievement Award: Jeff Bridges

Best Animated Feature: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Costume Design: Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Bob Odenkirk won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Better Call Saul

Best Song: Naatu Naatu – RRR

Best Score: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Best Foreign Language Film: RRR

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Where can you watch the Critics Choice Awards winning films and TV shows?

This year’s biggest winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once, is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now. Alternatively, you can rent or buy the film on Amazon, Apple TV+, and YouTube. The Whale, which saw Brendan Fraser win his first acting award since 2008, is not yet available to watch in the UK. The film will be released in cinemas on Friday 3 February.

Tár is currently only available to watch in cinemas - it was released on Friday 13 January. This year’s best animated film, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, is available to watch on Netflix now, as is the best foreign language film, RRR.

