Fashion influencer seems to think M&S is fashionable but I am yet to be convinced

Fashion influencer seems to think M&S is fashionable but I am yet to be convinced

Growing up, it was the epitome of posh to shop at Mark and Spencer, well at least that’s what my mother and grandmother thought. Strutting the streets in an M&S’ jumper and pair of denim jeans for them was showing the world that they were super classy. Buying school clothes from the high street retailer was my mum’s way of showing all the other parents that she could afford only the best for her kids.

Mark & Spencer’s never appeared to me as being fashionable; it was a brand that not just my mum and nan wore but all of the older women in my life - basically anyone over 40. Nowadays the retailer seems to be popping up all over my social media feed with Instagram influencers and TikTok stars loving it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M&S reported that the sales in clothing has risen over the past year with Stuart Machin, the chief executive of Marks & Spencer saying “style perception [has] continued to improve” which according to The Telegraph means “people think [M&S] clothes are fashionable again”.

The celebrity brand ambassadors which have included Sienna Miller, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Holly Willoughby and Hannah Waddington featured in their marketing campaigns has sparked my interest in the brand plus the £35 tweed style jacket - that is the perfect Chanel dupe - has been on my radar for a while but not enough to make me actually go out and buy it.

Unfortunately I can’t shake off the feeling that Marks and Spencer is still a brand for mature women trying to look expensive. As much as they have tried to make it look and feel cool again - I mean anyone that says we are cool are usually the exact opposite - they clearly are not.

I even gave them a chance to change my mind when I purchased the Sienna Miller cable knit sweater that she looked so chic in - sadly the material was bulky and the fit was awful, not flattering in any way shape or form. The only person that would ever look good in it is of course Sienna Miller.