Kate Middleton’s Christmas Carol Concert service style, how to look like a Princess throughout the festive season

Kate Middleton looked stunning in a promo clip for the Christmas Carol Concert but where is her cream knit from? (Getty)

Kate Middleton recently announced that she will be hosting the Christmas Carol Concert and has now turned the festive event into an annual tradition. The service will be held at Westminster Abbey on December 8 and will be aired on ITV on Christmas Eve.

In the latest promotional advert for the Carol service, Catherine the Princess of Wales, 41, is seen in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree wearing a stunning cream sequin and pearl cardigan that glitters in the light. It’s no secret that we love Kate Middleton’s style and if you want to look like a Princess this season, here is how you can get her look for less.

Where is Kate Middleton’s cream cardigan from?

The cream knit cardigan is embellished with sequins and pearls on the collar, buttons and pockets. The exact boucle style cardigan is from one of Kate’s favourite brands Self Portrait and cost £380.

It’s the second time the Princess has opted for a cream knit and previously wore a polar neck jumper for the invitation to the Christmas Carol Concert. Fans went crazy for the must-have Fairisle knit jumper by Holland Cooper for £179.

How to get Kate Middleton's look for less?

The good news is you don’t have to spend as much as a Princess to get the look. Abercrombie & Fitch have a cream Collarless Boucle Jacket currently on sale for £100 that looks similar. The Cream Boucle Pearl Embellished Blazer is also on sale for £50 from River Island and is a great alternative to Kate’s luxury brand.

If you are looking to stay cosy this Christmas and want Kate’s cream jumper look, then Superdry have a Slouchy Fairisle Jumper for just £54.99. Marks & Spencer also have a wide range of Fairisle jumpers for £35.