The Met Office has issued several new weather warnings as Storm Isha approaches, including two amber warnings for 80mph winds

As Storm Isha makes its approach to the United Kingdom this weekend, the Met Office has continued to issue a series of yellow and amber weather warning alerts, as an arctic blast continues to plunge the UK into freezing temperatures.

A severe weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England, as well as southwestern parts of England. The warning will come into effect at 6pm on Sunday, bringing with it the risk of injury and endangering lives due to large waves and flying coastal material.

According to a spokesperson from the Met Office, Storm Isha will result in disruptive weather throughout the UK, with strong winds sweeping across the country. Heavy rain will further increase the hazards, particularly in the west. Multiple severe weather warnings for rain have also been issued. It is crucial to stay updated with the Met Office warnings and pay close attention to guidance from your local authority.

The Met Office has revealed that winds of up to 80mph will hit some places, with gusts of 50-60mph reaching inland areas.

Where are yellow and amber weather warnings in effect this weekend?

The Met Office has advised the following areas are under a yellow or amber weather warning for the weekend ahead.

Amber weather warnings (potential risk to life)

Issued for Sunday January 21 from 6pm to January 22 at 9am. Warning of Wind - areas affected: Central, Tayside & Fife | North East England | North West England | Northern Ireland | SW Scotland, Lothian Borders | South West England | Strathclyde | Wales | Yorkshire & Humber

Issued for January 22 from 12am to January 22 at 9am.

Warning of Wind - Areas affected: London & South East England

Yellow weather warnings

Issued on January 19 at 5pm until January 19 at 9am

Warnings of ice - areas affected: Highlands & Eilean Siar | Orkney & Shetland

Issued for January 20 at 5pm until January 20 at 11:50pm

Warnings of rain - areas affected: Central, Tayside & Fife | Highlands & Eilean Siar | Strathclyde

Issued for January 21 at 6am until January 22 at 6am

Warnings of rain - areas affected: North East England | North West England | Yorkshire & Humber | Wales

Issued for January 21 at 12am until January 22 at 12am

Warnings of wind - areas affected: Central, Tayside & Fife | East Midlands | East of England | Grampian | Highlands & Eilean Siar | London & South East England | North East England | North West England | Northern Ireland | Orkney & Shetland | SW Scotland, Lothian Borders | South West England | Strathclyde | Wales | West Midlands | Yorkshire & Humber