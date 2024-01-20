Prince Harry attends his first function overnight after dropping his High Court libel case against the Mail
The Duke of Sussex attending an event honouring him for his contribution as a British Army veteran and pilot in Beverly Hills overnight.
Prince Harry made an entrance at an awards ceremony in Los Angeles, mere hours after withdrawing his High Court libel claim against the Mail on Sunday's publisher. The Duke of Sussex attended the ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, where he is set to be honoured as a "Living Legend of Aviation" for his contributions as a British Army veteran and pilot.
This decision followed his discontinuation of a libel claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over a February 2022 Mail on Sunday article regarding his challenge against the Home Office. The challenge was related to changes in his publicly-funded security arrangements during visits to the UK. Despite withdrawing the libel claim, the duke's legal focus remains on his ongoing action against the Home Office.
Shortly after this announcement, Prince Harry graced the 21st annual Living Legends of Aviation ceremony, hosted by US actor and aviation ambassador John Travolta. The event honours individuals making significant contributions to aviation and aerospace.
Prince Harry, aged 39, is recognized for his service as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot, having completed two tours of Afghanistan. During his 10 years in the military, he rose to the rank of Captain and later founded the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans. A statement on it’s website said: “Prince Harry is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist.
“He has dedicated his life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that bring about permanent change for people and places.”
Joining the ranks of aviation and aerospace legends like Buzz Aldrin, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk, Prince Harry is celebrated for his humanitarian efforts, military service, advocacy for mental wellness, and environmental activism.
Among those congratulating Harry on the award was Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe of Germany, who appeared on the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. On Instagram, he said: “Congratulations To HRH Prince Harry for his very much deserved Living Legends of Aviation Award…Well Done.”
At the ceremony, Prince Harry is set to be inducted alongside other notable figures in aviation, including US navy pilot Fred George, former world speed record holder Steve Hinton, and Lauren Sanchez, who will receive the Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award for her achievements as a helicopter pilot and aviation businesswoman. The duke's appearance coincides with updates on the health of his father, the King, and his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, both undergoing medical procedures.
