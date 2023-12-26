After Prince Harry mentioned the lack of affection in the Royaol Family in his memoir 'Spare', new behind-the-scene footage shows that King Charles may not be carrying on the cold demeaner

A behind-the-scenes look at the King's Coronation earlier this year will be screened on BBC One on Boxing Day. (Credit: BBC/Oxford Film and Television

King Charles and the Royal Family was once accused of Prince Harry of showing a lack of compassion and affection, but new footage from a behind-the-scenes documentary shows that it may not still be the case.

The monarch's road to the coronation, which happened earlier this year in May, was filmed and will be screened on BBC One on Boxing Day, giving royal fans a look behind the big day, and the preparations that went into the historical moment. It will air on the channel at 6.30pm on 26 December.

In clips from the show, King Charles can be seen hugging his grandchildren, George, Charlotte and Louis, and even joking around with his son, Prince William, upon practising the 'kiss of homage' during a rehearsal for the coronation. It comes after Prince Harry's scathing criticism of the family and their lack of affection in his memoir 'Spare'.

He wrote in the book, which was released in January 2023: "The older generation maintained a nearly zero-tolerance prohibition on all physical contact. No hugs, no kisses, no pats. Now and then, maybe a light touching of cheeks...on special occasions."

He added: "No matter how much you might love someone, you could never cross that chasm between, say, monarch and child. Or Heir and Spare.