We look back at King Charles III's first Christmas speech and some of the Queen's most memorable ones

King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on December 13, 2022

Christmas Day speeches by the late Queen Elizabeth II were a staple of TV viewing on the big festive day during her long reign. Over the course of her 70 years as the British monarch, she delivered 69 Christmas speeches and often used them as an opportunity for inspiration and to reflect on family and the Commonwealth.

The Queen's first speech came less than a year into her reign and - like the King - she had to do this before she was officially crowned as the monarch. And while the Queen talking on TV became a common theme of Christmas Day, her first five speeches were made before they were broadcasted on television.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But following her sad death in 2022, King Charles III delivered his Christmas speech for the first time - and is set to do so again later this month. We look back on his first speech and some of the Queen's most memorable ones.

King Charles' 2022 Christmas speech

Delivered from the Chapel of St George at Windsor Castle, the King spoke to the nation at Christmas for the first time from the place where his "beloved mother" was laid to rest. His Majesty used the speech as an opportunity to show solidarity with those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Against a backdrop that included rising costs and the war in Ukraine, the King spoke in an attempt to ease the plight of others. He said: "I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them in greatest need, together with the many charitable organizations which do such extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances."

Queen Elizabeth II stands in the music room of Buckingham Palace after recording her Christmas day message to the Commonwealth on December 22, 2008

The Queen's 1952 Christmas speech

This was Queen Elizabeth II's first Christmas address. She sat at the same desk that her father spoke from the previous year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The speech was largely a reflection on her late father's reign and ended with a request for prayer. She said: "To pray that God may give me wisdom and strength to carry out the solemn promises I shall be making, and that I may faithfully serve him and you, all the days of my life."

The Queen's 1969 Christmas letter

This was the only time in the Queen's reign when she did not give a recorded Christmas speech. As the documentary 'Royal Family' had been released just before, it was decided that enough media attention had centred on the monarch.

Instead, the Queen wrote a letter where she reflected on the end of the 1960s - the decade when man first set foot on the moon and also, the Aberfan disaster.

Video grab from Sky News taken December 25 2006 shows Queen Elizabeth II giving a traditional pre-recorded speech

The Queen's 1992 Christmas speech

The press faced the wrath of the royals this year as the Queen's Christmas speech was infamously published by The S*n two days early. She sued the paper and was awarded £200,000 in damages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It seemed symbolic of a particularly difficult year for the royals and three of the Queen's children went through divorce and an extremely damaging fire broke out at Windsor Castle in November 1992.

She said: "Like many other families, we have lived through some difficult days this year. The prayers, understanding, and sympathy given to us by so many of you, in good times and bad, have lent us great support and encouragement. It has touched me deeply that much of this has come from those of you who have troubles of your own."

The Queen's 2012 Christmas speech

Following the success of London 2012 and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, this year's Christmas speech was one of positive reflection.

The Queen said: "It was humbling that so many chose to mark the anniversary of a duty which passed to me 60 years ago. That same spirit was also in evidence from the moment the Olympic flame arrived on these shores."

The Queen's 2020 Christmas speech

Advertisement

Advertisement