Christmas around the world: How the festive season is marked in countries like Germany, Japan and Australia
Although Christmas is rooted around the same Christian beliefs, its traditions differ across the globe
As December is underway, a festive spirit envelops the world, with many different cultures coming together to mark Christmas. While the celebration remains centred around the birth of Jesus Christ, the customs and festivities vary greatly across different countries.
From beach barbecues, to fried chicken, different countries come together to create a rich tapestry of holiday traditions at this time of year. In the UK, many will visit their local churches, exchange gifts with friends and family, and tuck into a Christmas meal centred around a turkey - all while we eat far too much.
Let's take a journey around the globe to explore how Christmas is celebrated in various corners of the world - from nations in the Americas, to Africa and Asia.
Mexico
In Mexico, the Christmas season begins with Las Posadas, a reenactment of Mary and Joseph's search for shelter. Families participate in processions, seeking a place to stay.
On Christmas Eve, or "Nochebuena," grand feasts are prepared, which include traditional dishes like tamales and bacalao (salted cod). A different take on a meal enjoyed with good company.
United States
Slightly further north in the US, Christmas kicks off with the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in late November, setting the stage for a month-long celebration once Thanksgiving is out of the way.
As part of an extended holiday period, homes are adorned with colourful lights and decorations, and families exchange gifts on Christmas morning. Caroling, festive parades, and the annual lighting of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C., help create a warm holiday spirit.
Germany
Germany's Christmas traditions are deeply rooted in history. The Christkind, a symbolic figure representing the Christ Child, brings gifts to children.
Christmas markets, or "Weihnachtsmärkte," pop up in towns and cities, offering handcrafted ornaments, festive treats like mulled wine and gingerbread, and a warm, communal atmosphere. You'll see impersonations of these in countries across the world, but nothing comes close to real thing in a German city or town.
Japan
In Japan, Christmas is not a religious holiday but a time for spreading happiness and goodwill - a theme consistent perhaps with modern multicultural Britain.
While only a small percentage of the population identifies as Christian, the Japanese embrace the festive spirit with decorations, seasonal lights, and the custom of enjoying a special Christmas meal, often Kentucky Fried Chicken!
Yes, that's right. Annually since the mid-1980s Colonel Sanders statues – dressed as Santa during the holiday – have welcomed droves of locals and tourists alike across the country.
According to figures released by the American fast-food chain, KFC Japan pulled in $63 million from December 20 to 25 in 2018, with lines out the door starting on December 23.
Australia
Christmas in Australia occurs during the summer season, resulting in some more unique traditions. Australians celebrate with beach barbecues, outdoor activities, and festive carol events.
While Santa might not arrive on a sleigh pulled by reindeer, you may catch him riding a wave on a surfboard instead!
South Africa
South Africans celebrate Christmas with a unique blend of traditions. Christmas Eve often involves a "braai" (barbecue) with family and friends. On Christmas Day, communities gather for "Carols by Candlelight" events, and enjoy festive music on a warm summer evening.
Sweden
In Sweden, the Christmas season commences with Saint Lucia's Day on December 13. The event is a day that symbolises light in a dark winter
Girls don white gowns with crowns of candles, symbolizing the return of light during the darkest time of the year. The traditional "Julbord" feast includes dishes like ham, herring, and saffron-flavoured buns called 'lussekatter.'
