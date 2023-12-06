Shopping on a budget? We have the best beauty gifts from Boots and Superdrug's for less that £15

Christmas is a time for giving but when it comes to presents that doesn’t mean you can’t grab a bargain. We are all trying to find the best value for money on gifts this year with the cost of living still high. Thankfully there are still plenty of deals on the high street and online so that you can make this Christmas the best ever without blowing the budget.

Amazing presents don’t have to be expensive, especially when it comes to beauty products. If you are shopping on a budget then Boots and Superdrug's have a great selection of hair, skin and makeup products to choose from. So whether you're looking for something special, stocking fillers or a secret Santa gift we have searched Boots and Superdrug's to find the best gift sets they have on offer and all for less than £15.

Boots Beauty Gift Sets

Soap & Glory Soap & Glory Classically Cosy 3 piece gift set £15 - When it’s cold and frosty outside stay warm and cosy inside with this cute gift set. The set includes a pair of pink cosy socks, an eye mask, Original Pink Linen spray with zip-up pouch. (Some gift sets come under the 3 for 2 on selected items)

Laura Ashley Heritage Bloom Beauty Bag Essentials £14.40 - This stunning set from the iconic brand includes the Heritage Bloom hand & nail cream with nail file inside a beautiful velvet bag. A beautiful gift that looks a lot more expensive than it is.

Revolution Festive Allure Colour Palette £11.99 - Revolutions festive collection of eyeshadows. The colour palette features cool toned neutral palette features shimmer, matte and marble shades designed to elevate your party looks That's a complete eyeshadow palette for less than £12.

FCUK Keep It Clean Bathing Gift £10 - Everything you need to feel fresh and smell incredible. The FCUK set includes Spirit Body Wash, Spirit Body Lotion, Spirit Body Mist, Spirit Body Scrub, Spirit Hand Cream and Body Polisher made with recycled materials.

Mens FCUK Sport Body Duo £4.50 - For the man in your life treat them to a FCUK gift set that includes a Sport Hair & Body Wash and a Sport Body Spray and all for less than a fiver.

Superdrug's Beauty Gift Sets

LaRoc 24pc Makeup Brush Set was £12.99 now £6.99 - This really is a fantastic gift for any makeup lover. I love a makeup brush set and this one features 24 brushes which is incredible.

Brushworks Hair Clip and Scrunchie Set £11.99 - Pretty and pink hair set includes 3 Soft satin scrunchies that prevent breakage, 3 No crease clips with excellent grip and 3 claw clips to hold your hair up whilst doing your makeup. All PETA Approved - 100% cruelty free and vegan friendly.

Superdrug Vitamin C Detox Skincare Collection was £9.99 now £7.99 - vitamin C has so many skin care benefits no matter what your age so this is a great gift set. The set includes everything you need for beautiful glowing skin including: Energising facial spritz, invigorating skin booster, nourishing gel moisturiser and a brightening eye gel.

Selected Nail Polish Vault £10 - All the colours you need for gorgeous nails this festive season. The set includes 10 colours to experiment and get creative with and for just £10 that works out as a one pound per nail polish. What an absolute bargain.