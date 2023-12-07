Along with a free stay, you can help sort through the letters from children and adults all around the world

Santa’s Official Post Office in Rovaniemi, Finland

Santa’s Official Post Office is expected to receive over 30,000 letters daily from children and adults around the world this Christmas - both those on the naughty and nice list. To help the elves, Santa Claus’ Cabin has been listed on Airbnb for guests - free of charge - so you can roll up your sleeves, lend a hand with the letters, and experience the joy of the holiday season from the Arctic Circle.

Located in Rovaniemi, Finland, guests will be invited to become fully-fledged elves for a day at Santa Claus’ Post Office. Guests will be given a crash course in ‘elfing’ by Chief Elf and Host Katja and will work with her team to help sort through the letters from children and adults all around the world - cross-referencing with Santa Claus’ list.

Guests will also participate in all kinds of tasks; emptying mailboxes and helping the elves to stamp the post with the special Arctic Circle postmark before it goes to Santa Claus, and learn about the day-to-day workings of the Post Office. After tending to their elf duties, guests will be treated to traditional Finnish meals, a snowmobile activity, a trip to see the northern lights and - the most Finnish experience of all - a traditional sauna.

Katja, Chief Elf of Santa Claus’ Main Post Office and Airbnb Host said: “The elves have been working around the clock to transform Santa Claus’ Cabin into a winter wonderland. We want this to be a magical and immersive experience for a family in search of the ultimate yuletide experience.

"Not only will guests get to sleep in Santa Claus’ Cabin, they’ll also get a sneak peek behind the scenes of the world’s official Santa Claus’ Post Office during our liveliest time of the year.”

Guests will stay in Santa Claus’ Cabin, just a hop, skip and a jump away from Santa Claus’ Post Office. The room in the cabin has been given a Yuletide makeover complete with traditional Lapland decorations, a wardrobe of elf-wear and all the accessories you could ever expect from a cosy elven bolthole in the depths of the Arctic circle. The stay at Santa Claus’ Cabin will be free of charge.

The exclusive stay in Finland will be available for 3 nights from 18-21 December 2023. Guests will receive complimentary return flights to Rovaniemi from London Heathrow Airport via Finnair - thanks to Visit Finland. The stay is suitable for up to two adults and two children, and will be free of charge, with breakfast and dinner included.

Amanda Cupples, General Manager of Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: “Staying in Santa Claus’ Cabin in the Arctic Circle, amidst the magic of Finland, is not just a holiday, it’s a journey to the heart of the holiday spirit. We’re thrilled that the Chief Elf has decided to share their space on Airbnb and invite a family to experience this unique festive stay, where they’ll help sort through Christmas letters from children worldwide and participate in unforgettable adventures like snowmobile excursions, northern lights sightings and traditional saunas - creating memories that will last a lifetime along the way.”