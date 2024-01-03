Luke Littler is the talk of social media after becoming the youngster player to reach a World Darts Championship Final.

Warrington's Luke Littler has taken the darts world by storm at the World Championships

Darts fans went into overdrive on social media on Tuesday night after 16-year-old sensation Luke Littler saw off number eight seed Rob Cross to reach the final of the World Darts Championship.

The Cheshire-born youngster has become one of the most consistent players on the junior tour over the last two years and was widely tipped to impress on his debut at Alexandra Palace. However, few predicted Littler would become the youngest player to reach the final of the competition by seeing off a number of big-name players.

After coming through early tests with former BDO World Champion Christian Kist, UK Open Champions Andrew Gilding, Canadian Matt Campbell and five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld, Littler produced a stunning display to see off 2018 world champion Cross with a 6-2 win.

Darts fans took to their social media accounts following his semi-final win, with some paying tribute to the youngster for his remarkable achievement and others producing some intriguing takes on the youngster's age. NationalWorld has picked out some of the best as we await Wednesday night's history-making final.

History has already been made but the teenager could now surpass Darts legend Michael van Gerwen and become the youngster ever world champion if he can beat Luke Humphries in Wednesday night's final.

Speaking after his semi-final win, Littler told Sky Sports: "I was happy to win one game and now I can go all the way. It's not easy. You are playing Rob, he is a world champion who won on debut. I've got no words."

