Carol Kirkwood was previously married to Jimmy Kirkwood from 1990 to 2008

BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has announced engagement to her long-term partner, sharing details of the proposal with her BBC Breakfast colleagues Sally Nugent and Jon Kay .



When did Carol Kirkwood announce her engagement?

Kirkwood announced her engagement live on air on BBC Breakfast as she reported from the Chelsea Flower Show.

Sally Nugent told Kirkwood: “I’m a little concerned about you this morning. I don’t know how you managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol.”

Carol Kirkwood confirmed the news whilst reporting from the Chelsea Flower Show (Photo: BBC Breakfast)

Kirkwood replied: “Oh that one, thank you Sal. It is rather nice, I got engaged.”

Nugent said: “Congratulations from all of us, it’s the happiest news, we are so so delighted, congratulations. Can we confirm to the nation what’s happened?”

Kirkwood confirmed the news by saying: “Oh thank you, yes, I think you just have Sal! Yes, I got engaged, we got engaged when we were on holiday, so it’s lovely news and we’re both thrilled.

“So, thank you!”

How did she get engaged?

Kirkwood shared with the BBC Breakfast gang the details of the engagement.

She said: “We went out for a picnic, I had absolutely no idea, the weather was glorious.

“We were sitting chatting and then, my other half was a wee bit nervous for some reason which I didn’t know, and he was fumbling in his pocket and out came a ring and I thought he was joking actually.

“I didn’t believe him to start with, but it was lovely, it was quite romantic.”

Who is her fiancé?

Kirkwood has never publicly named her long-term partner, who has been described by reports as her “secret boyfriend”.

While promoting her book, Under A Greek Moon, last year, Kirkwood told the PA News agency of her partner: “He’s only a secret boyfriend because I never talk about him.

“I always feel that through my job, I put myself in the public eye and am very happy, but my partner and my family and my friends haven’t, so I’m hugely respectful of their privacy.

Carol Kirkwood attends the National Television Awards on January 25, 2017 in London, United Kingdom (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

“I just don’t talk about them, other than to say that my partner is drop-dead gorgeous, he’s funny, he makes me very happy.”

She added: “He gets up at quarter to three in the morning to make me a cup of tea before going to work – if that’s not romantic, I don’t know what is.”

Talking to Prima Magazine in 2021, Kirkwood offered up some more details about their private life together.

She said: “He is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, without a shadow of a doubt.”

When were Carol Kirkwood and Jimmy Kirkwood together?

Kirkwood, who was born Carol MacKellaig, was married to her first husband Jimmy Kirkwood from 1990 to 2008.

Talking about her marriage and subsequent divorce with Radio Times in 2018, Kirkwood said: “I’m braver now. I’ve flown with the Red Arrows, jumped out of planes with the Red Devils.

“When I was younger I would never have done that because I’d have thought, “Too dangerous!” Now I think, “Oh, you’ve got to live your life!”.

Carol Kirkwood with the award for Weather Presenter during the TRIC Awards 2017 at the Grosvenor House Hotel on March 14, 2017 in London, England (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“I found myself when I got divorced. I started to do things and to think, “I’m not going to say no, I’m going to say yes!””

She also told the Sun: “I was married for a long time, and I got married quite young, so it’s nice doing things I have freedom to do now.