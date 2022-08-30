The Duchess of Sussex has given a tell-all interview to New York magazine's The Cut, in which she discussed forgiving the Royal Family, Prince Charles and being compared to Nelson Mandela.

So what did Meghan Markle say in the tell-all interview with New York magazine’s The Cut? Here’s what you need to know.

What did Meghan Markle say in the new interview?

Moving to America

In the interview, running to more than 6,000 words, Meghan said that “just by existing” she and Harry were “upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy” before they stepped down as senior working royals.

Meghan said the couple were prepared to go anywhere in the Commonwealth to escape life in Britain and were considering Canada, New Zealand and South Africa before actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry, offered them a home in California.

Meghan said she has “really made an active effort to forgive” both her in-laws and members of her own family, and that since she stepped back from royal duties she “hasn’t had to sign anything that restricts me from talking”, but she is “still healing” from the ordeal.

Meghan Markle has opened up about her experiences of royal life in her new podcast

Harry’s relationship with Prince Charles

Harry’s relationship with his father is said to have been tense since the couple left the UK.

He said during their televised interview with Oprah Winfrey last year that Charles had stopped taking his calls.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the opening ceremony of the One Young World global youth summit in Manchester. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Meghan told The Cut: “Harry said to me: ‘I lost my dad in this process.

“It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

A spokeswoman for the Duchess later made clear that Meghan was referring to losing her own father and that she hopes this does not happen to Harry and his father.

A source close to Charles said he would be saddened if Harry felt their relationship was lost, adding: “The Prince of Wales loves both his sons.”

Forgiveness

Allison Davis, the journalist who conducted the interview, asked Meghan if there was room for forgiveness between her, the royal family and her own family.

Meghan said: “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive.

“But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.”

Nelson Mandela Day addressing a crowd in Tokoza on 5 September, 1990 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Comparisons with Nelson Mandela

During the interview, Meghan claimed she was told there was the same jubilation in South Africa when she married Harry, as there was when Nelson Mandela was freed from prison.

She revealed the comparison was made in 2019, at the premiere of The Lion King in London.

“I just had Archie. It was such a cruel chapter. I was scared to go out,” she said, adding that a cast member from South Africa pulled her aside.

“He looked at me, and he’s just like light. He said: ‘I just need you to know: when you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison’.”

Through describing the protocol of having to share pictures of their son Archie when he was a newborn with the media, she said: “Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?”

Where do Meghan and Harry now live?

The couple have also signed lucrative deals, thought to be worth well over £100million, with Spotify and Netflix which have given them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.

Reflecting on what she and Harry were requesting before stepping down as senior royals, Meghan told The Cut that what they weren’t “reinventing the wheel”.

Meghan described her relationship with Prince Harry as “salt and pepper” because they “always move together”.

And when detailing the decision to buy their £12.5m house, she said they chose it because Harry thought the two palm trees in the garden “connected at the bottom” resembled the pair of them.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex cheering at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5, 2020 in London, England (Photo: Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returning to the UK?

The couple is returning to the UK in September. In the upcoming trip, they will make appearances to “support several charities close to their hearts”, according to their spokesperson.