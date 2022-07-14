Charles and Camilla may only be married 16 years, but they have been romantically involved on and off for five decades (Picture: Getty)

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has two children Laura Lopes, Tom Parker Bowles from her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, and Prince Charles has two children, Prince William and Prince Harry, from his marriage to Princess Diana.

However, a British expat now living in Australia appeared on This Morning in April last year claiming to be a secret love child of the royal couple.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day, 56, who is from Britain, has spent more than ten years campaigning to prove that he is a blue blood, and heir to the British throne.

For his story to be true, Charles, 73 and Camilla, 74, would need to have conceived Dorante-Day prior to either of their first marriages.

Dorante-Day, 55, believes he is the heir's secret love-child (Picture: Seven)

So, when did Charles and Camilla meet and why does Dorante-Day believe he is their son? This is what you need to know.

Why does Dorante-Day believe he is a Windsor-Mountbatten?

Dorante-Day told Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on ITV’s This Morning on 29 April, that he began speculation about his real parents being the heir to the throne in 1994, soon after the birth of his first son.

His adoptive grandparents had worked for the royal household at the time of his birth and he claims his adoptive grandmother told him he was the son of Charles and Camilla.

He believes his adoptive parents were entrusted to keep him by the royals and that he even had an encounter with Charles and Camilla at a Royal Naval Officer’s home in Portsmouth, at around the age of five or six.

This encounter would therefore have been around 1972, when Charles had just joined the Royal Navy.

He also claims his grandfather has awards granted to him by the Queen, however these cannot be found on any records.

Dorante-Day further claims his eye colour was altered from blue using a risky optical surgery, in order to stop speculation around who his parents were.

If it was to be proven that he is their love child, he would be the heir to the British throne.

Neither Charles and Camilla have ever commented on the speculation.

Dorante-Day now wants a DNA test to prove he is their child, he also made an official claim to the Metropolitan police.

His case is to appear in court, having already been thrown out once.

When did Prince Charles and Camilla meet?

The senior Royals have known one another for five-decades, reportedly having met for the first time at a Polo match at Windsor Castle in 1970.

However, this has been disputed by their official biographer, Gyles Brandreth, who states they first met at their mutual friend Lucia Santa Cruz’s house in 1971.

They began a secret romance - though members of their social circle were aware of their relationship - and the couple would often attend polo matches together at Smith's Lawn in Windsor Great Park.

They introduced each other to their families, with Camilla meeting Charles’ uncle and mentor, Lord Mountbatten, sometime between 1971 and 1973. It was thought that Camilla was Charles’ first love, but that his Royal Navy service put an abrupt end to their fleeting romance in 1973.

There has also been much speculation that the couple would not have received the royal approval to marry, as Charles’ grandmother, The Queen Mother, was not keen on Camilla and wanted him to marry a member of the Spencer family.

Others suggest Camilla did not want to marry Charles as she had been having an on-off relationship with British Army lieutenant, Andrew Parker Bowles, since the late 1980s.

Regardless of the reason for the split or whether they met in 1970 or 1971, these apparent first encounters don't align with the 55-year-old’s claims as he was born in 1996 which was far too premature for the Prince and Duchess to be his parents.

When did they first marry their former partners?

After Charles’ departure to the Navy in 1972, the Duchess of Cornwall went on to marry Andrew Parker Bowles the following year.

Their marriage would last until 1995 and they welcomed their first son together, Tom, in 1974. Prince Charles is his god-father. They welcomed a second child, Laura, in 1978.

In 1995, the couple divorced after reportedly living separately for years. In 1996, Camilla’s ex-husband remarried.

Meanwhile, Charles had returned from his naval service and was romantically tied to a few women, including Sarah Spencer, the older sister of Princess Diana.

In 1977, Charles and Diana met for the first time - she was 16 years old and he was 29.

At the time, he was in a relationship with her sister Sarah, who has since stated she was not in love with the heir apparent.

He also rekindled his friendship with Camilla Parker-Bowles in 1979, confiding in her his grief after the death of Lord Mountbatten in an IRA bombing.

He proposed to Diana in February 1981, and they married on April 29, that year.

Diana welcomed Prince William in June 1982 and his younger brother, Prince Harry was born in September 1984.

Did Charles and Camilla have an affair?

Diana famously told an interview after the breakdown of her marriage to Charles in 1992, that he had been having an affair with Camilla. The pair divorced in 1996.

In an interview with Martin Bashir she responded to the question “Do you think Ms Parker-Bowles was a factor in the breakdown of your marriage” by saying, “Well there were three of us in this marriage so it was a bit crowded.”

According to Charles’s authorised biography, he began an affair with Camilla in 1986, ten years before his divorce to Diana.

Charles later became embroiled in a scandal nicknamed ‘Camillagate’ when private phone calls made in 1989 to her were leaked to the British press. The most explicit content was redacted.

He famously told Jonathon Dimbleby in 1994, while answering a question about whether he was “faithful and honorable” during his marriage to Diana, that “Yes, yes…Until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried."

In the same interview, he referred to Camilla as “a great friend of mine”.. He added: "She has been a friend for a very long time—and will continue to be a friend for a very long time."

In 1997, just weeks before Diana was killed in a tragic car accident, Charles hosted a private 50th Birthday party for Camilla at his home.

In 1998, Camilla and Charles appeared to go public once again with their relationship. Charles confirmed she had met William and intended to meet Harry, aged 13. The young princes would have lost their mother less than a year earlier.

However, the Queen did not approve of their adultery and refused to attend Charles’ 50th Birthday party as Camilla was reported to have attended.

When did Charles and Camilla marry?

The couple moved into Clarence House together in 2003, with the Royal Family making it known that British taxpayer money wouldn’t be used to decorate Camilla’s rooms.

However, they waited until 9 April 2009 to marry. This could have been because it was not until 2002 that the Church of England allowed divorcees to remarry in the church.

Charles is the future king, and as such will be the head of the church and it would have been unacceptable for his marriage not to be officiated in the church he will preside over.

The Queen did not attend the marriage, however Prince William was best man. The Queen did attend the reception afterwards, though she did not appear in the couple’s official photographs.

In order that Princess Diana would remain the only ever Princess of Wales, Camilla was given the title of the Duchess of Cornwall.