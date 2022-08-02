Meghan Markle’s father Thomas spent five days in hospital after suffering a stroke in May

Meghan Markle’s father thanked the British public in his first television appearance after suffering from a stroke.

The Thomas, 77, appeared for the first time publicly since his health decline on GB news Monday (1 August) evening.

In an interview with his son Thomas Markle Jr, on the Dan Wotton show, Mr Markle could be seen holding up a whiteboard with a message to the show.

The whiteboard sign read: ‘Hi Dan, Thank you and the British people for the best wishes and good will’.

The father of the American actress lost his ability to speak after he suffered a stroke in May and spent five days in hospital.

Thomas Markle

Retired director of photography

Thomas Markle is the father of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

He is a retired television lighting director and director of photography.

During his career he was awarded a Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award, as well as two daytime Emmy Awards.

Age: 77

77 Born: July 18 1944

July 18 1944 Lives: Rosarito, Mexico

Rosarito, Mexico Partner: None

None Children: three

three Wealth: $2 million

After being discharged from the hospital following his stroke, Thomas Markle said: “I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive.

“I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels.

“I have been deeply moved by loving messages I’ve received from all over the world. People have been so kind. I can’t speak right now, but I am working hard and will thank people properly when I can.”

Connections

Prince Harry

Prince Harry is married to Thomas Markle’s daughter Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex is the son-in-law of Thomas Markle and is married to Meghan the Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry is the grandson of the queen and the son of Prince Phillip and Lady Diana.

Harry has one brother, Prince William, who is next in line to the British throne after his father Prince Phillip.

Maurice Bernard

Maurice Bernard is one of the lead actors in television series General Hospital.

Bernard has worked alongside Markle in the programme that won Thomas his Daytime Emmy Award.

Maurice Bernard has starred in the ABC soap opera since 1993.

Dan Wotton

Dan Wotton is the host of a show on GB news and has frequently spoken about the Markle’s on his programme.

Wotton has interviewed Thomas Markle multiple times on his relationship with his daughter.

Personal Life

Roslyn Markle

Doria Ragland is the mother of Meghan Markle and is Thomas Markle’s ex-wife

Roslyn Markle is the first ex-wife of Thomas Markle.

The couple were married between 1964 - 1975 and share two children together, Samatha and Thomas.

Roslyn has come out publicly against her ex husband, accusing him of cheating, drug use and neglect.

Doria Ragland

Doria is the second ex-wife of Thomas Markle.

The couple were married between 1979 - 1987 and share one daughter, Meghan Markle.