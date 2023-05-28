Today is the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season. Manchester City have been crowned champions of the League for the third successive year as well as the fifth time in six seasons. Arsenal had been leading the way for much of the campaign but drifted off just in time for the Citizens to chase them down.

This is still the highest league position the Gunners have achieved since 2015/16 and they have a place in next year’s UEFA Champions League which they also have not been able to achieve since 2016/17.

However, the other end of the Premier League is still undecided with three clubs fighting to save themselves as they prepare for the final day of action this season.

Here is all you need to know about how to watch the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season with Leeds, Leicester and Everton all fighting for survival...

Leeds’ Patrick Bamford reacts against Everton - both could face relegation in final day of Premier League

How to watch Premier League final day

There will be four fixtures available to watch on TV in the UK. Four of them will be available to watch on Sky Sports while one will be broadcast on BT Sport.

Fans can watch Sky Sport channels for an extra £18/month and those with Sky Sport subscriptions can live stream the action through the SkyGo app and website. Those wishing to stream can also do so through NowTV. Daily passes can be purchased for £11.98/day or accessed through BT Sport.

Monthly passes with BT Sport, which can include Eurosport and Discovery+ can be purchased for £18/month and fans will be able to stream the fixtures too through the BT Sport website.

The matches which will be shown on TV will be:

Aston Villa vs Brighton (Sky Sports Football, Ultra, Showcase and Mix)

(Sky Sports Football, Ultra, Showcase and Mix) Everton vs Bournemouth (Sky Sports Main Event, Ultra)

(Sky Sports Main Event, Ultra) Leeds vs Tottenham (BT Sport, Ultimate)

(BT Sport, Ultimate) Leicester City vs West Ham (Sky Sports Premier League)

When are the Premier League matches?

All fixtures taking place on the final day of the Premier League 2022/23 season will kick-off at 4.30pm. This is to keep the matches as competitive as possible, reducing the chance that players will become more complacent, knowing they are already safe.

As well as the above matches, which will determine the two remaining clubs set to be relegated as well as European places, here are all the remaining fixtures which will take place on the final day:

Brentford vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Fulham

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Arsenal vs Wolves

Southampton vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Who is set to be relegated?

As it stands, Southampton, Leeds and Leicester are all facing the drop but one of these names could change depending on today’s results.

Southampton confirmed their relegation following a 2-0 defeat to Fulham. They have endured a disappointing season with just six wins and six draws from their 38 matches. They will be joined by Leeds, Leicester or Everton in next season’s Championship competition. Leeds are on 31 points and could secure safety if they beat Spurs, but this also relies on both Leicester and Everton losing their respective matches.