Chelsea have secured their fourth consecutive Women’s Super League title after beating Reading 3-0 in the final day’s play of the season. The Blues had been battling it out with Manchester United, who have since finished in second place, but the WSL legends once again pulled through and captain Magdelena Erikssen celebrated her final match with the Blues by lifting up the trophy.

This is now the seventh title Chelsea have won and their fourth in as many years. Chelsea were without the Lioness stars of Fran Kirby and Millie Bright as they headed to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but they knew victory in Reading would gift them yet another trophy.

Reading, on the other hand, have ended their eight year stay in Women’s top-flight football and will head back down to the Championship as Bristol City come up.

Guro Reiten was the Blues’ star outside London today as she provided an assist for Australian teammate Sam Kerr before netting a goal of her own. Hayes has now beaten Marc Skinner to the title and they have won the 2022/23 WSL title by just two points.

Skinner’s Manchester United travelled to Liverpool where they secured a 1-0 win thanks to a Lucia Garcia’s 72nd minute goal, but by that point Chelsea were already 2-0 up and an incredulous miracle from the now relegated Reading was needed for the Red Devils to lift their first ever WSL title.

This is now two in two for Chelsea this season after Sam Kerr scored the winner in the recent FA Cup final and Chelsea’s dominance at the top of the table continues to shine.

Rachel Daly celebrates scoring her 22nd goal this season

Chelsea will now say goodbye to both their captain Erikssen and striker Pernille Harder after they both announced they would be leaving the club. It is not yet known what their future awaits in football but their time with Emma Hayes could not have had a more fitting end.

Elsewhere, Arsenal suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa where Rachel Daly equalled the Women’s Super League goal-scoring record, drawing level with Vivianne Miedema’s 22-goal record from the 2018-19 season.

What were the results?

Here are the full results from the final day’s play in the Women’s Super League 2022/23:

Arsenal 0-2 Aston Villa

Brighton 0-1 Leicester City

Liverpool 0-1 Manchester United

Manchester City 3-2 Everton

Reading 0-3 Chelsea

West Ham 2-2 Tottenham Hotspurs

What does the final table look like?