Gujarat Titans will play in their second title in two years as they take on IPL legends CSK

After nearly two months of action, the Indian Premier League draws to a close and is expected to do so in incredible fashion.

Chennai Super Kings will take on the Gujarat Titans in the 72nd match of the tournament with the Titans hoping to secure their second title in as many years. CSK, however, will be hoping to lift their fifth trophy having last won the tournament in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MS Dhoni will lead the Super Kings into yet another final as the 41-year-old shows no signs of stopping anytime soon but will be faced with Hardik Pandya’s squad who topped the table for a second year in a row, winning ten of their fourteen fixtures in the round-robin. Moeen Ali is set to be the only English cricketer playing later on today and will team up with Dhoni in the hope of lifting their second trophy in three years.

Here is all you need to know about how to watch the IPL final 2023...

How to watch the IPL final 2023

The IPL final will be available to watch on TV through Sky Sports Cricket. Coverage of the match will start at 2.50pm and Sky Sports packages, including the Sky Sports Cricket and Football channels, can be added for just £18/month.

MS Dhoni (L) will play Hardik Panyda (R) in IPL final 2023

Fans are also able to live stream the action through the SkyGo app on a variety of devices, including smartphones and tablets. The match is also available on NowTV which can be accessed without signing a contract. NOW can be streamed through BT Sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DAZN has been another streaming service also showing the action from India. Fans can sign up for a DAZN account with standard monthly plans costing from £19.99/month.

How to watch IPL final outside the UK

ExpressVPN is the best platform in order to access the IPL through UK broadcasting sites but fans must comply with any broadcaster terms and conditions.

Here is where the IPL is being shown in countries around the world:

India - JioCinema

USA - WillowTV and YuppTV

Australia - Kayo Sports

When is the IPL final?

The Gujarat Titans and CSK will meet later today, Sunday 28 May, with a start-time set for 3pm BST. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the fixture and it is the largest stadium in the world, with a seating capacity of 132,000 spectators.

Who will win the IPL final?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The IPL final 2023 is set to be one of the most exciting fixtures of the competition yet as both teams have been given equal chances of securing success. Here are the latest odds, courtesy of PaddyPower:

CSK: 5/6

Gujarat Titans: 5/6

The two sides have played each other twice in the tournament already. They opened up the competition back at the end of March and then met again in the first of the two play-off fixtures. The Titans won the opener by five wickets with four balls remaining despite CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad putting on 92 off 50.