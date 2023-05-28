EFL 2022/23: Carlisle promoted to League One following play-off penalty shoot-out win

The final time score read 1-1 and it was up to a straight shoot-out to see who would secure a place in the third-tier of English football. Jon James Alexander Mellish scored an own goal in the 34th minute putting Stockport 1-0 up. However, the Northern club were eventually able to overcome their mistake when Omari Patrick found the back of the net in the 84th minute.

The Carlisle midfielder Taylor Charters spoke to Sky Sports saying: “I can’t put it into words. It means the world. I tried to block everything out. I remember coming to watch the team as a kid and we have had years of disappointment so it’s great to have some joy.”

Carlisle won promotion to the fourth tier of EFL in 1994-95 but were relegated once again the following season. Their 76-year stay in the football leagues came to an end in 2003-04 but they were able to rejoin just the following year.

In 2005-06 they won the League Two title, remaining in League One until relegation in 2013-14. Their penalty shoot-out win now means they have secured promotion back up to EFL’s third-tier of English football for the first time in nearly ten years.

Taylor Charters scored the winning penalty as Carlisle reach League One of EFL

What happened in the penalty shoot-out?

Stockport kickstarted the penalty scoring as Connor Lemmonheigh-Evans sent Tomas Holy the wrong way. Krystian Dennis then levelled the playing field and Tomas Holy was then able to save Stockport’s second attempt from Ryan Rydel who sent his attempt to the left but not in the corner.

Jon Mellish fired high into the nets for the Blues and gave Carlisle the lead but Stockport’s Myles Hippolyte was able to keep his cool to make the scores 2-2.

Stockport’s Ben Hinchliffe then dived the wrong way as Ryan Edmondson sent his ball straight in before Jack Stretton made the scores equal once again.