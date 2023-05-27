Luton Town have been promoted to the Premier League for the first time in the club's history.

The Hatters beat Coventry City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley 6-5 on penalties. The two sides could not be separated for 120 minutes of action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luton's captain Tom Lockyer collapsed in the first half and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher. In an update at half-time, the club confirmed the skipper had been taking to hospital - but he was responsive.

Luton last played in the English top flight 31 years ago.

What happened in the penalty shoot-out?

Luton's Carlton Morris took the first spot-kick for Luton and confidently slotted it into the bottom-left corner, with Matt Godden putting his to the right to bring Coventry level.

Taylor beat Wilson and Gyokeres thumped home to ensure it stayed all square, as did Marvelous Nakamba and Ben Sheaf. Clark, who scored the Hatters’ goal, made it 4-3, but again Josh Eccles brought the shoot-out level.

Luke Berry netted for Luton and Coventry skipper Liam Kelly slid his home, with Dan Potts keeping up the impeccable standard with another cool effort. Fankaty Dabo had to score for Coventry but blazed his effort over the crossbar and the Luton celebrations began.