Luton Town’s captain Tom Lockyer has provided an update on his condition after the centre-back collapsed on the pitch during his team’s Championship play-off final.

Following a dramatic final, where the Hatters won 5-4 on penalties, Luton have now reached the Premier League for the first time ever in their history. The Hatters last played top-flight football in the 1991-92 season, before the formation of the EFL’s current top flight set up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the years, the club has sunk through the divisions and played non-league football as recently as 2014. After losing in the Championship play-off semi-finals last season, Luton have now finally secured their long-awaited trip to the top division.

Here is all the latest updates on how their captain, Tom Lockyer, is recovering...

What happened to Tom Lockyer?

The Luton Town captain fell to the ground while he was back peddling at the start of the game and appeared to collapse as he tried to get up. He remained on the ground for several minutes where he received medical attention before he was carried off on a stretcher.

Lockyer was then forced to watch his team earn promotion to the Premier League for the very first time from the hospital bed. He stayed overnight in the hospital as a precaution but is expected to make a full recovery and be back playing.

Tom Lockyer collapses during Championship play-off final

Advertisement

Advertisement

At half-time, Luton tweeted: Luton Town tweeted: “We are able to report that after collapsing on the pitch, Tom Lockyer has been taken to hospital for further tests. He is responsive and talking to his family, who are with him.“We are all with you, Locks.”

The captain’s dad posted an image of Lockyer in a hospital bed celebrating the shoot-out win. Luton later reshared the image with the caption: “We love you Lockie.”

Will he play next season?

There is currently no suggestion that Lockyer will be unable to play as Luton begin their first-ever Premier League campaign.

What’s been said?

Lockyer’s father, Steve, was able to capture the moment his son watched the team win and he was surrounded by friends and family. Posting to Twitter, he said “Tom is okay. Very happy but to sad he can’t be there with his teammates.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lockyer then shared the photo on his instagram page saying it was “not quite where I thought I’d be celebrating at the final whistle.” His collapse was apparently “a much scarier moment for everyone else than myself. I am feeling very much myself, helped by the way the lads left it all out on the pitch.”

What have Luton said?

Speaking to Sky Sports News after his team was promoted, the Hatters’ manager Rob Edwards said of his captain: “I can’t speak highly enough of him and I’m just really pleased he’s okay. He’s been immense for us this season. Health and family is the most important thing, more important than football.”