EFL has announced that VAR will be used during the EFL play-offs but only at Wembley Stadium

The EFL has confirmed that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used in the play-off finals later this month.

Wembley will host the decisive matches in the Championship, League One and League Two over the late May bank holiday weekend. The semi-finals will see the likes of Luton Town and Sunderland go head to head in a bid to be promoted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premier League fans might be well versed in VAR and expect it to jump in for major decisions every week but it has not yet been rolled out to the EFL. But the system will be in place for all three play-off finals this month.

The play-offs will kick off with the first leg fixture between Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday. Over the next eight days all the legs of the Championship, League One and League Two semi-finals will be played out.

But when will VAR be used? Here is all you need to know:

Will VAR be used in EFL play-off finals?

VAR will be used for the play-off finals at Wembley. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

It has been confirmed that VAR will be in operation for the play-off finals at Wembley Stadium at the end of May. It will be used for all three games - including Championship, League One and League Two.

In a statement, the EFL said: "The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used at all three upcoming EFL Play-Off Finals at Wembley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Finals weekend will take place across the May Bank Holiday, with the Championship on Saturday 27 May, League Two on Sunday 28 May, and the League One finale on Monday 29 May. Match Officials appointments for the Finals will be confirmed in due course."

It is not the first time VAR has been used in play-off finals having been deployed for the Championship, League One and League Two finals in 2022. It sparked controversy after Huddersfield felt they were denied two penalties by VAR in the final.

The first came when Harry Toffolo appeared to be brought down in the box by Jack Colback but the Terriers player was booked for diving. Lewis O'Brien was later bundled over in the box and VAR again decided against awarding a penalty.

Is there VAR in the play-off semi-finals?

There are no plans to use VAR in the semi-final play-offs games. VAR is not currently used in games at EFL grounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During FA Cup matches at grounds below the Premier League, VAR is not deployed - but is used at Premier League grounds.

For the EFL play-off semi-finals, VAR will not be used at any of the games in Championship, League One and League Two. It will only be used in the three finals at Wembley Stadium.

How to watch EFL play-off games?

Sky Sports will have exclusive coverage of the EFL play-offs. It will provide live broadcasts of all the semi-finals as well as the three finals at Wembley later this month.