EFL has confirmed the referees for the Championship, League One and League Two play-off semi-finals

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed the match officials for the play-off semi-finals.

Promotion is still up for grabs for teams in the Championship, League One and League Two over the coming weeks. The first leg fixtures will take place across the weekend.

In the Championship, third place Luton will face play-off gatecrashers Sunderland. While fourth place Middlesbrough and fifth place Coventry City will face each other twice more having already played on the final day of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday, who missed out on automatic promotion from League One despite an incredible 96 point haul, will take on Peterborough United, who snuck into the play-offs thanks to the Owls 1-0 over Derby. Barnsley will face Bolton in the other League One semi-final.

Stockport County are looking for back-to-back promotions, having been promoted to League Two from the National League last May, and will take on Salford City. Bradford City will be hoping Andy Cook can keep up his goalscoring heroics from the regular season when they face League Two rivals Carlisle.

But who will be the referees? EFL has confirmed all of the match officials for the play-off semi-finals:

Championship

First Leg

Saturday, 13 May

Sunderland v Luton Town (5.30pm)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Assistant referees: Craig Taylor and George Byrne

Fourth official: Andy Davies

Reserve assistant: Mark Dwyer

Sunday, 14 May

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough (12pm)

Referee: Robert Madley

Assistant referee: Richard Wild and Robert Hyde

Fourth official: James Linington

Reserve assistant: Paul Hodskinson

Second leg

Tuesday, 16 May

Luton Town vs Sunderland (8pm)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Assistant referees: Adrian Holmes and Mark Scholes

Fourth official: Andrew Madley

Reserve assistant: Graham Kane

Wednesday, 17 May

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City (8pm)

Referee: David Coote

Assistant referee: Simon Bennett and Timothy Wood

Fourth official: John Brooks

Reserve assistant: Matthew Smith

League One

First Leg

Friday, 12 May

Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday (8pm)

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Assistant referees: Alex James and Garry Maskell

Fourth official: David Rock

Reserve assistant: Daniel Cook

Saturday, 13 May

Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley (3pm)

Referee: Andrew Kitchen

Assistant referees: Justin Amey and Joe Simpson

Fourth official: Tom Reeves

Reserve assistant: Richard Woodward

Second Leg

Thursday, 18 May

Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United (8pm)

Referee: David Webb

Assistant referee: Mark Stevens and Nigel Lugg

Fourth official: Geoff Eltringham

Reserve assistant: Andrew Fox

Friday, 19 May

Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers (8pm)

Referee: Josh Smith

Assistant referee: Matthew Jones and Philip Dermott

Fourth official: Dean Whitestone

Reserve assistant: Greg Read

League Two

First leg

Saturday, 13 May

Salford City v Stockport County (7.45pm)

Referee: Tom Nield

Assistant referees: Hristo Karaivanov and Samuel Ogles

Fourth official: Sam Allison

Reserve assistant: Daniel Woodward

Sunday, 14 May

Bradford City v Carlisle United (7pm)

Referee: Ross Joyce

Assistant referees: Lisa Rashid and Leigh Crowhurst

Fourth official: Scott Oldham

Reserve assistant: Ravel Cheosiaua

Second Leg

Saturday, 20 May

Stockport County v Salford City (12.30pm)

Referee: Ben Toner

Assistant referee: Graeme Fyvie and Dean Treleaven

Fourth official: Darren Drysdale

Reserve assistant: Gareth Viccars

Carlisle United v Bradford City (3pm)

Referee: Simon Mather

Assistant referee: Darren Williams and Steven Rushton

Fourth official: Benjamin Speedie

Reserve assistant: Mark Cunliffe

How can you watch the EFL play-offs?

Sky Sports will be providing live coverage of every match in the EFL play-offs campaign this month. All of the first and second leg matches will be broadcast by Sky.