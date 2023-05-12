For the curious.
Who are the referees for the EFL play-offs? Officials for Championship, League One and League Two

EFL has confirmed the referees for the Championship, League One and League Two play-off semi-finals

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed the match officials for the play-off semi-finals.

Promotion is still up for grabs for teams in the Championship, League One and League Two over the coming weeks. The first leg fixtures will take place across the weekend.

In the Championship, third place Luton will face play-off gatecrashers Sunderland. While fourth place Middlesbrough and fifth place Coventry City will face each other twice more having already played on the final day of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday, who missed out on automatic promotion from League One despite an incredible 96 point haul, will take on Peterborough United, who snuck into the play-offs thanks to the Owls 1-0 over Derby. Barnsley will face Bolton in the other League One semi-final.

Stockport County are looking for back-to-back promotions, having been promoted to League Two from the National League last May, and will take on Salford City. Bradford City will be hoping Andy Cook can keep up his goalscoring heroics from the regular season when they face League Two rivals Carlisle.

But who will be the referees? EFL has confirmed all of the match officials for the play-off semi-finals:

Championship

The EFL play-offs. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)The EFL play-offs. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
The EFL play-offs. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

First Leg

Saturday, 13 May

Sunderland v Luton Town (5.30pm)

  • Referee: Tim Robinson
  • Assistant referees: Craig Taylor and George Byrne
  • Fourth official: Andy Davies
  • Reserve assistant: Mark Dwyer

Sunday, 14 May

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough (12pm)

  • Referee: Robert Madley
  • Assistant referee: Richard Wild and Robert Hyde
  • Fourth official: James Linington
  • Reserve assistant: Paul Hodskinson

Second leg

Tuesday, 16 May

Luton Town vs Sunderland (8pm)

  • Referee: Simon Hooper
  • Assistant referees: Adrian Holmes and Mark Scholes
  • Fourth official: Andrew Madley
  • Reserve assistant: Graham Kane

Wednesday, 17 May

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City (8pm)

  • Referee: David Coote
  • Assistant referee: Simon Bennett and Timothy Wood
  • Fourth official: John Brooks
  • Reserve assistant: Matthew Smith

League One

First Leg

Friday, 12 May

Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday (8pm)

  • Referee: Anthony Backhouse
  • Assistant referees: Alex James and Garry Maskell
  • Fourth official: David Rock
  • Reserve assistant: Daniel Cook

Saturday, 13 May

Bolton Wanderers v Barnsley (3pm)

  • Referee: Andrew Kitchen
  • Assistant referees: Justin Amey and Joe Simpson
  • Fourth official: Tom Reeves
  • Reserve assistant: Richard Woodward

Second Leg

Thursday, 18 May

Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough United (8pm)

  • Referee: David Webb
  • Assistant referee: Mark Stevens and Nigel Lugg
  • Fourth official: Geoff Eltringham
  • Reserve assistant: Andrew Fox

Friday, 19 May

Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers (8pm)

  • Referee: Josh Smith
  • Assistant referee: Matthew Jones and Philip Dermott
  • Fourth official: Dean Whitestone
  • Reserve assistant: Greg Read

League Two

First leg

Saturday, 13 May

Salford City v Stockport County (7.45pm)

  • Referee: Tom Nield
  • Assistant referees: Hristo Karaivanov and Samuel Ogles
  • Fourth official: Sam Allison
  • Reserve assistant: Daniel Woodward

Sunday, 14 May

Bradford City v Carlisle United (7pm)

  • Referee: Ross Joyce
  • Assistant referees: Lisa Rashid and Leigh Crowhurst
  • Fourth official: Scott Oldham
  • Reserve assistant: Ravel Cheosiaua

Second Leg

Saturday, 20 May

Stockport County v Salford City (12.30pm)

  • Referee: Ben Toner
  • Assistant referee: Graeme Fyvie and Dean Treleaven
  • Fourth official: Darren Drysdale
  • Reserve assistant: Gareth Viccars

Carlisle United v Bradford City (3pm)

  • Referee: Simon Mather
  • Assistant referee: Darren Williams and Steven Rushton
  • Fourth official: Benjamin Speedie
  • Reserve assistant: Mark Cunliffe

How can you watch the EFL play-offs?

Sky Sports will be providing live coverage of every match in the EFL play-offs campaign this month. All of the first and second leg matches will be broadcast by Sky.

The games will be featured on Sky Sports Football/ Football HD as well as Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD.

