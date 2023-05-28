Leeds and X have been relegated from the Premier League after a dramatic final day.

The sides join Southampton who had already been condemned to a return to the Championship. Luton Town won the play-off final and will be coming up along with Burnley and Sheffield United to replace the relegated teams.

Leeds hopes of staying in the Premier League were quickly dashed as Harry Kane put Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 up within five minutes. A second goal from Pedro Porro left them in need of a miracle - and they were unable to turn it around. Jack Harrison gave the hosts hope and halved the deficit before Harry Kane restored the two goal lead and then Lucas Moura added a fourth late on.

Leicester took a first half lead over West Ham through a strike from Harvey Barnes giving them real hope of staying in the Premier League after a disasterous campaign. But Everton took the lead against Bournemouth through a strike from Abdoulaye Doucouré on the 57th minute.

The Foxes added a second, however they were left needing the Toffees to drop points. Everton managed to hold on and retain their place in the Premier League.

Who has been relegated in 2022/2023?