Everton have recorded their worst ever start to a Premier League season in the 2022/23 campaign

Premier League stalwarts Everton are in huge relegation trouble after a dismal start to the 2022/23 campaign.

The Toffees narrowly survived the drop last year under Frank Lampard with a 16th place finish, however they have continued to underperform in the Premier League this time around and have made their worst ever start to any top flight season. Everton opted to change their manager at the end of January and new manager Sean Dyche has now been given the difficult task of rejuvenating the spirit of The Blues and keeping the club afloat in the Premier League.

Many expected Everton to be active in the transfer market after their poor start to the season, but the Merseyside club’s problems were compounded by inactivity in the transfer window and the loss of young forward Anthony Gordon. Dyche has experienced several relegation battles during his nine year stint at Burnley and his Everton team are desperate to turn the corner in the coming months.

But have Everton ever been relegated from the Premier League and what is their lowest ever top-flight finish? Here is everything you need to know.

Have Everton ever been relegated from the Premier League?

The Premier League is one of the most challenging competitions in world football and it has not been easy for clubs to stay in the top flight. Since the inauguration of the Premier League in 1992 a total of 50 teams have competed in the top-flight.

Richarlison played a key role in helping Everton to survive in the Premier League last season. (Getty Images)

However, Everton are one of just six teams to feature in every Premier League season without facing relegation. The Blues are joined by city rivals Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

When were Everton last relegated from the top flight?

Everton have suffered just two relegations since their inception in 1887 and they have never played in a league lower than the second tier of English football.

The Toffees suffered their first ever relegation in 1929/30 when they dropped to the second tier alongside Burnley. The Merseyside club returned to the top flight as champions the following year in 1930/31 with talisman Dixie Dean firing in 39 goals.

Everton’s most recent relegation came 72 years ago in the 1950/51 campaign when they dropped to the second tier on goal difference alongside Sheffield Wednesday.

Everton spent a total of three seasons in the second tier, before returning to the top-flight as runners-up alongside Leicester City. The Blues have remained in the first division, now known as the Premier League for a total of 69 years.

Everton’s Premier League record

Everton were regarded as one of the leading clubs in England during the late 1960s and mid 1980s and they won four of their nine league titles during that period. However, since the formation of the Premier League in 1992, Everton have mainly finished in the middle of the table and they have not been involved in a title race at any point during the last 31 years.

Everton’s highest league finish came in the 2004/05 campaign when they were managed by David Moyes. Everton entered the season as one of the bookmakers favourites to drop down after the sale of teenage prodigy Wayne Rooney but they went on to record a 4th place finish, ahead of Merseyside rivals Liverpool.