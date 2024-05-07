Netflix's Bear Hunt sees drama unfold already as contestants feuding on Holly Willoughby's new survival show
Filming of Netflix’s new survival series Bear Hunt is already proving tumultous, with reports of arguments already breaking out on set. As previously reported by National World, Netflix is in the midst of filming a new reality TV show with ex-This Morning host Holly Willoughby and survival expert Bear Grylls at the helm.
Celebrities have already landed in Costa Rica to take part in the inaugural series, with the likes of Spice Girls singer Mel B and Jesy Nelson from Little Mix believed to be taking part. Netflix has reportedly spent upwards of £10m on the series, with Willoughby collecting a salary of £1m for her appearance.
But two members of the rumoured cast, retired rugby player Danny Cipriani and singer Una Healy from The Saturdays, could be stirring up drama at this very moment. Their long-running feud dates back more than a decade, and it’s unlikely the fierce filming conditions will help to clear the air between them.
Healy is the ex-wife of Cipriani’s old sporting rival, Ben Foden - and the two have exchanged a war of words in the past. Foden previously criticised Cipriani for having alcohol in his lifestyle. Insiders say Cipriani has not forgiven him for these comments, and that Healy may struggle in a jungle with someone with such an intense dislike for her former partner. Healy was married to Foden from 2012 until 2019.
Speaking to The Mirror back in 2010, Foden said: “I’ve never been a big clubber anyway. It's always been a part of the rugby culture to get drunk - but I do it with the boys! For me, it's rugby, rugby, rugby. Cipriani has been a bit unlucky. He has probably done it a bit too soon. He needed to concentrate on his rugby a little bit more.”
A source told The Sun: “Cipriani is still fuming about it. This will make it awkward for them both as Una tries to keep a good relationship with Ben for sake of her kids and now she has to be around someone who hates her ex. It's not exactly comfortable for either of them and could see them clashing.”
