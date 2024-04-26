Holly Willoughby’s new Netflix show will see her earn a cool £1m. (Picture: Getty Images)

Holly Willoughby is reportedly distraught that her salary for her new Netflix show was leaked to the press. As previously reported by National World, the former This Morning presenter is fronting a new survival series called Bear Hunt, alongside survival expert Bear Grylls.

The show, which is set to begin filming imminently, is slated for a 2025 release date. Willoughby, 43, will be paid a total of £1m for her appearance on the show, according to reports. The programme will be her first foray into the world of streaming, with bookies even touting her to break into American TV - should Bear Hunt be a success.

But the news that Willoughby is set to earn a tenth of the programme’s reported budget has come to her frustration, sources say.

A source speaking to Heat Magazine said: “Just as Holly thought everything was getting back on track, she feels very betrayed again over the stories about Netflix being upset over her wages being made public. This is such a big deal for her and she wants to do more work for them, so the last thing she would want to do is burn her bridges so early.

“It’s embarrassing and upsetting that a story like this has come out when she wants to be trusted and seen as a big asset to Netflix. She’s not one to discuss money and is always professional.”

While the programme is set to be a massive boost for her career, filming will tear her away from her “rock” husband Daniel Baldwin and her three children. A source told OK! Magazine that she was still “a bit torn” about taking on the new job, but is confident that their relationship can comfortably withstand the distance.