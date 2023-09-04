Could National Television Awards host Joel Dommett pull out of the show if his wife goes into labour?
In May 2023 Joel Dommett announced that he and his wife Hannah Cooper were expecting their first baby by sharing a black and white photograph, revealing her bump
The 2023 National Television Awards will be shown live on ITV1 on Tuesday September 5 and will take place at London’s 02 Arena. Comedian Joel Dommett is set to host the awards ceremony for the third time in a row. However, there is only one thing standing in his way, the possibility his model wife Hannah Cooper could go into labour.
The couple are expecting their first child together following a beach wedding in Mykonos in 2019. Fashion model Hannah, who has 111K followers on Instagram, wore a boho style wedding dress by Rue De Seine.
In 2021, Brain Tumour Support revealed on their website that Joel and his wife Hannah had become ambassadors of their charity. Hannah’s mum was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020 and Hannah explained: “Knowing that Brain Tumour Support is there to guide and support has really helped to sustain us through some very difficult days. Until you’re faced with this experience it’s hard to comprehend just how much there is to take on board, for mum and for all the family, and the range of emotions you go through.”
So just how close is Joel's wife Hannah to giving birth? The Daily Mail reported that 'speaking with comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe on their podcast, Parenting Hell, on Friday, Joel confessed the NTAs are 'fairly soon to the due date.' The article went on to say that “the star said Hannah, 34, is now 35 weeks pregnant and is hoping she doesn't give birth quite yet”. Rob Beckett jokingly added: “If she goes into the labour the day of the NTA's which is live from the O2, just let me know and I'll get there and I'll host it.”