Squatters take over celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s £13m London pub

A group of at least six squatters have taken over Gordon Ramsay’s London pub that is up for sale with a guide price of £13m

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s central London pub has been taken over by squatters, the pub which is located near Regent’s Park, is currently up for sale with a guide price of £13m. A group of at least six squatters have locked themselves in, boarded up the windows and put up a legal notice threatening action if anybody else tries to force them out.

The Sun has reported that “The gang, said to be made up of at least ‘six professional squatters’ used Ramsay’s own kitchen appliances to barricade themselves in and have glued shut the locks. Photos show the swanky bar area of the venue- which has been temporarily closed for a handover-resembling a tip, with debris sprawled everywhere and a squatter crashed out on a leather sofa.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon Ramsay’s pub is called the York & Albany and is located close to London’s Regent’s Park. The celebrity chef who was reported involved in a legal battle over the pub back in 2015, is believed to have called the police last week, but they have been unable to remove the squatters.

A source told The Sun that “It’s an absolute nightmare scenario for poor Gordon. The pub was temporarily closed whilst he was finalising a new lease, and during this handover period a group of professional squatters somehow bypassed all the security and CCTV, and got themselves in.”

In November 2023 Gordon Ramsay announced that his wife Tana had given birth to their sixth child. He revealed that their newborn son was “an amazing birthday present” as Gordon’s birthday was on the 8 November. He wrote: “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10 oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done.”