What started as a memorable moment from “Hell’s Kitchen” that became a meme has now become its own, fully-fledged YouTube series - by name anyway. Gordon Ramsay’s brand new show, “Idiot Sandwich,” is premiering today on the chef’s YouTube channel, with his guests being tasked to make a sandwich. But there’s more to it than that.

Taking its name from one of Ramsay’s legendary insults, in which he placed a contestant's head between two slices of bread and referred to them as an “idiot sandwich,” the show brings together a line-up of internet celebrities all competing to create the perfect sandwich, with Ramsay adjudicating their efforts.

Alongside Selena Gomez, “Idiot Sandwich” has lined up the likes of “Good Mythical Morning” hosts Rhett and Link, magician Zach King and influencer Lexi Hensler amongst the numerous participants set to put their sandwich-making skills to the test.

Ramsay expressed his excitement about turning the viral "Idiot Sandwich" meme into its series; “It was incredible to watch that one tongue-in-cheek moment, turn into this huge, viral sensation. I’ve been thinking for a while about trying to find a smart way of turning the ‘Idiot Sandwich’ meme into a series.”

“As an idea that exploded on the internet and across social media, there was no better way to bring this series to life, than having it air as a digital exclusive, have some fun and showcase the sandwich-making skills of some of the biggest influencers and content creators out there.”

Deadline reports that although there are no plans at the moment for an extended series regarding “Idiot Sandwich,” Gordon Ramsay is looking at ways to expand the idea into a collection of books, products, merchandise and even live experiences.

When do new episodes of “Idiot Sandwich” arrive on YouTube?