Airports in UK: The UK airports serving the cheapest pre-flight pints and prosecco before departure
The UK’s airport that serves the cheapest pints before your getaway has been revealed by new research from luxury travel membership platform Velloy. The platform has unveiled the best-value airport for a drink before departure.
The findings reveal that, in 2024, the average cost for a pre-holiday pint of beer at a UK airport is £6.75, while the average price of a glass of prosecco is £9.59. Analysing Google reviews and the drinks menus of 87 establishments across the country’s 15 most popular airports, the Velloy has launched its first Airport Pint and Prosecco Index, described as “a comprehensive guide for travellers looking for a pre-flight drink”.
Tennent’s Pier Bar at Glasgow International takes the number one spot charging travellers £4.79 for a pint. At the other end of the scale, London’s Pride, an airside pub from Fuller’s Brewery at Heathrow, was found to be the most expensive place for a pint, with the average cost of a draught beer costing £10.05.
Heathrow was found to be home to both the cheapest and most expensive places for a glass of prosecco. Gordon Ramsay Plane Food was found to be the most expensive, with a glass of the Italian fizz costing an average of £12.50, whereas its neighbour Star Light, a JD Wetherspoon pub, is almost half the price, costing an average of £6.20.
Average cost of a pint at all bars, pubs and restaurants at UK’s 15 most popular airports
- Glasgow International - £6.06
- Manchester - £6.33
- East Midlands International - £6.44
- London Stansted - £6.60
- Edinburgh - £6.61
- London Gatwick - £6.65
- Bristol - £6.67
- Belfast International - £6.71
- Birmingham - £6.78
- Liverpool John Lennon - £6.84
- Leeds Bradford - £6.94
- Newcastle International - £6.96
- London City - £6.98
- Heathrow - £7.14
- London Luton - £7.36
Average cost of a glass of prosecco at all bars, pubs and restaurants at UK’s 15 most popular airports
- East Midlands International - £8.33
- Manchester - £8.34
- London Luton - £8.69
- Edinburgh - £8.88
- Heathrow - £8.96
- Newcastle International - £9.19
- Glasgow International - £9.33
- London Stansted - £9.44
- London Gatwick - £9.46
- Birmingham - £9.78
- Bristol - £9.91
- Belfast International - £10.26
- Liverpool John Lennon - £10.60
- London City - £11.29
- Leeds Bradford - £11.38
Hugo Cannon, founder of Velloy, said: “For many, there’s no better way to start a holiday than a pint at the airport or a glass of prosecco to get that “going away” feeling started. As a British holiday staple, we were keen to discover which airports are home to the cheapest and best pre-flight drinks, and thought, ‘what better guide for travellers than an index revealing where they can find the most affordable and best-rated drinks?’. If you’re trying to decide whether to start your holiday from either London’s Gatwick or Heathrow, or either Manchester or Liverpool, we hope our index proves helpful for any keen travellers looking to start their trip with a celebratory beverage.”
