TUI holidays: Airline launches flights from UK airports to new destinations next summer, including hotspots
TUI has announced it will add an extra 345,000 seats to its programme for next summer and launch new routes from four UK airports. Extra seats will be added to popular destinations including Tenerife, Lanzarote, Corfu, Antalya and Palma.
The new flights will take off next year from regional airports including Exeter, Bournemouth and East Midlands. London Gatwick and London Stansted will also benefit from additional seats too.
TUI UK and Ireland managing director Andrew Flintham said: “Our customers want more flexibility in departing airports, destinations and holiday directions and this programme for summer 2025 shows our continued commitment to making it easier for customers to book the holiday that’s right for them. The additions are across 19 regional airports from Glasgow to Bournemouth, with customers being able to fly on more Tui holidays from their local airport than ever before.” The 2025 summer programme will be on sale from today (Monday 8 April) via tui.co.uk, TUI retail stores and independent travel agents.
Exeter airport
Exeter Airport will see an additional 80,000 seats go up for sale thanks to its additional aircraft. Capacity will increase for existing routes like Tenerife (Spain), Lanzarote (Canary Islands), Antalya (Turkey), Heraklion (Crete), Paphos (Cyprus) and Rhodes (Greece).
From summer 2025, TUI is set to operate a new route from Exeter Airport to Brit-favourite Ibiza.
Birmingham Airport
Birmingham airport will see 70,000 new seats added to its roster. It will also introduce nine exclusive routes to Boa Vista (West Africa), Cancun (Mexico), Hurghada (Egypt), Kavala (Greece), Orlando-Melbourne Florida (United States) and Rodhes.
Bournemouth
There will be 15,000 seats available from Bournemouth, with exclusive routes to Kefalonia (Greece) and Paphos. Seats will also be added on to routes heading to Rhodes, Heraklion, Corfu and Mahon (Menorca).
East Midlands
Passengers departing from the East Midlands will benefit from the new routes to Bulgaria and Cape Verde. An additional 50,000 additional seats will offer more frequency to existing destinations.
London Gatwick
TUI will provide 1.9 million seats departing from Gatwick for summer 2025 including a new route to Porto. TUI will also provide exclusive routes from Gatwick to places like Boa vista, Jerez, Costa Brava, Costa Dorada, Kavala, La Palma, Lamezia Terme, Orlando-Melbourne Florida, Montego Bay, Porto Santo, Sal and Samos.
Stansted Airport
The travel hub will offer 33 weekly flights to 14 destinations including a new route to Tunisia’s Enfhida.
Twelve exclusive new routes will exist to destinations including Montego Bay (Jamaica), La Palma (Spain) and Costa Brava (Spain).
Luton Airport
TUI will also introduce a new route from London Luton to Paphos to support the Marella Cruises programme.
Newcastle Airport
Newcastle Airport will also see an extra 30,000 TUI seats in 2025, with increased frequency to Kos, Palma and Dalaman. Travellers will also be able to fly direct from Newcastle to Agadir, Morocco, next year as part of a boost to the travel operator’s Summer 2025 programme.
