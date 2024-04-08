Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TUI has announced it will add an extra 345,000 seats to its programme for next summer and launch new routes from four UK airports. Extra seats will be added to popular destinations including Tenerife, Lanzarote, Corfu, Antalya and Palma.

The new flights will take off next year from regional airports including Exeter, Bournemouth and East Midlands. London Gatwick and London Stansted will also benefit from additional seats too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TUI UK and Ireland managing director Andrew Flintham said: “Our customers want more flexibility in departing airports, destinations and holiday directions and this programme for summer 2025 shows our continued commitment to making it easier for customers to book the holiday that’s right for them. The additions are across 19 regional airports from Glasgow to Bournemouth, with customers being able to fly on more Tui holidays from their local airport than ever before.” The 2025 summer programme will be on sale from today (Monday 8 April) via tui.co.uk, TUI retail stores and independent travel agents.

TUI has launched flights to new destinations from UK airports for next summer - and adds thousands more seats to existing flights to popular holiday hotspots. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Exeter airport

Exeter Airport will see an additional 80,000 seats go up for sale thanks to its additional aircraft. Capacity will increase for existing routes like Tenerife (Spain), Lanzarote (Canary Islands), Antalya (Turkey), Heraklion (Crete), Paphos (Cyprus) and Rhodes (Greece).

From summer 2025, TUI is set to operate a new route from Exeter Airport to Brit-favourite Ibiza.

Birmingham Airport

Birmingham airport will see 70,000 new seats added to its roster. It will also introduce nine exclusive routes to Boa Vista (West Africa), Cancun (Mexico), Hurghada (Egypt), Kavala (Greece), Orlando-Melbourne Florida (United States) and Rodhes.

Bournemouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be 15,000 seats available from Bournemouth, with exclusive routes to Kefalonia (Greece) and Paphos. Seats will also be added on to routes heading to Rhodes, Heraklion, Corfu and Mahon (Menorca).

East Midlands

Passengers departing from the East Midlands will benefit from the new routes to Bulgaria and Cape Verde. An additional 50,000 additional seats will offer more frequency to existing destinations.

London Gatwick

TUI will provide 1.9 million seats departing from Gatwick for summer 2025 including a new route to Porto. TUI will also provide exclusive routes from Gatwick to places like Boa vista, Jerez, Costa Brava, Costa Dorada, Kavala, La Palma, Lamezia Terme, Orlando-Melbourne Florida, Montego Bay, Porto Santo, Sal and Samos.

Stansted Airport

The travel hub will offer 33 weekly flights to 14 destinations including a new route to Tunisia’s Enfhida.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve exclusive new routes will exist to destinations including Montego Bay (Jamaica), La Palma (Spain) and Costa Brava (Spain).

Luton Airport

TUI will also introduce a new route from London Luton to Paphos to support the Marella Cruises programme.

Newcastle Airport