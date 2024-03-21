Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “luxury” beachfront hotel in Ibiza is set to open next month with a refresh and the announcement of Yellow Fish, its own beach club. The hotel is in Santa Eulalia, on the eastern coast of Ibiza, described as one of the “hottest destinations” on the island.

The hotel, called W Ibiza, is described on Booking.com as having “direct access to the beach and promenade”, and has a rooftop pool with views over Santa Eulalia Beach, a spa and restaurants. This year guests of the hotel will be able to enjoy the hotel’s very own beach club, Yellow Fish.

The beach club will be a short stroll down the ​palm-fringed promenade, just metres from the hotel and will feature live DJs playing into the sunset. The club will be “vibrant” and a “boho-inspired oasis”.

W Ibiza hotel will open its doors on the Spanish party island next month featuring a brand new beach club with live DJs. (Photo: W Ibiza)

New and returning guests can also look forward to new flavours this summer, with the launch of SEU Pizza @STEPS, bringing some of the world’s best pizza from Rome to the White Isle. The restaurant will be open to all and will serve a menu of Balearic sharing dishes, focusing on local produce. A dedicated sangria menu will feature alongside an extensive cocktail menu, perfect for a long day of relaxing and soaking up the blues of the Mediterranean. The sea-view venue is set to be the “place for pizza in Ibiza.”

Guests of the hotel will have exclusive access to sun loungers, complete with bottle service. A Mediterranean-inspired snacking menu is on offer, featuring croquetas and jamón ibérico, designed to be held in one hand to keep the other free for a cold glass of crisp rosé.