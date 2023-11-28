Peter Tong will be joined by guest vocalists for his Ibiza Classics shows

DJ Pete Tong will play arena shows in November and December

Pete Tong will be joined by special guest vocalists and long time collaborators for his arena shows. The door times for the Ibiza Classics gigs have been confirmed by the venues.

The tour will continue through the end of November and into early December. It might almost be winter, but fans can still get a taste of the summer vibes.

Pete Tong still has shows left in London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Brighton. But who will join him for the performances?

Here's all you need to know:

Who are the guest singers?

Pete Tong will be joined by a group of special guest vocalists for his arena shows in November and December. The line-up for his upcoming dates is as follows:

MNEK

John Martin

Jem Cooke

Jazzy

Who is support act?