Pete Tong tour: support act and guest singers for Ibiza Classics shows?
Peter Tong will be joined by guest vocalists for his Ibiza Classics shows
Pete Tong will be joined by special guest vocalists and long time collaborators for his arena shows. The door times for the Ibiza Classics gigs have been confirmed by the venues.
The tour will continue through the end of November and into early December. It might almost be winter, but fans can still get a taste of the summer vibes.
Pete Tong still has shows left in London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Brighton. But who will join him for the performances?
Here's all you need to know:
Who are the guest singers?
Pete Tong will be joined by a group of special guest vocalists for his arena shows in November and December. The line-up for his upcoming dates is as follows:
- MNEK
- John Martin
- Jem Cooke
- Jazzy
Who is support act?
The opening act for the Ibiza Classics arena shows will be Jules Buckley, and The Essential Orchestra. Fans can expect them to begin their support set at around 7.30pm on each night of the tour, based on timings from Utilita Arena in Birmingham.
