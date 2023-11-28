Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics will come to London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Brighton next

Pete Tong (Photo by Ian West - Pool / Getty Images)

Pete Tong will be bringing his Ibiza Classics shows to arenas across the UK. The big name DJ will be playing shows throughout November and December.

Sleigh Bells might be jingle, the halls may have been decked, but for those missing the summer vibes, the concerts promise to bring a slice of sunshine to the midwinter nights. The Radio 1 DJ has five more shows left in 2023 including at The O2 in London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans who have got tickets to the remaining Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics shows might be wondering about timings for the gigs. Here's all you need to know:

What are door times for Pete Tong shows?

The arena versions of the Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics concerts will be wrapping up soon. But first there are a few final gigs to complete.

The door times are as follows:

28 November - Cardiff

The doors at the Utilita Arena will open at 6.30pm in Cardiff. Pete Tong will be joined by guest vocalists for the show.

29 November - Brighton

For the show at The Brighton Centre, doors will open at 6.30pm. He will be joined by guest vocalists for the show.

30 November - Birmingham

Advertisement

Advertisement

The doors at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham will open at 6pm on Thursday. Fans are advised that the concert will start at 7.30pm.

1 & 2 December - London

Fans heading to the shows at The O2 arena in London are advised that doors will open at 6.30pm each night. A support act will perform before Pete Tong takes to the stage.

How long is a Pete Tong show?