Pete Tong tour: door times for Ibiza Classics shows and when concerts start
Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics will come to London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Brighton next
Pete Tong will be bringing his Ibiza Classics shows to arenas across the UK. The big name DJ will be playing shows throughout November and December.
Sleigh Bells might be jingle, the halls may have been decked, but for those missing the summer vibes, the concerts promise to bring a slice of sunshine to the midwinter nights. The Radio 1 DJ has five more shows left in 2023 including at The O2 in London.
Fans who have got tickets to the remaining Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics shows might be wondering about timings for the gigs. Here's all you need to know:
What are door times for Pete Tong shows?
The arena versions of the Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics concerts will be wrapping up soon. But first there are a few final gigs to complete.
The door times are as follows:
28 November - Cardiff
The doors at the Utilita Arena will open at 6.30pm in Cardiff. Pete Tong will be joined by guest vocalists for the show.
29 November - Brighton
For the show at The Brighton Centre, doors will open at 6.30pm. He will be joined by guest vocalists for the show.
30 November - Birmingham
The doors at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham will open at 6pm on Thursday. Fans are advised that the concert will start at 7.30pm.
1 & 2 December - London
Fans heading to the shows at The O2 arena in London are advised that doors will open at 6.30pm each night. A support act will perform before Pete Tong takes to the stage.
How long is a Pete Tong show?
Birmingham's Utilita Arena advises that Pete Tong will take to the stage at around 8.45pm, although all times are approximate. He is expect to perform until around 10.30pm, according to the venue, a set lasting around 1 hour 45 minutes.
