Easter holidays 2024: Five destinations in Europe for a cheap getaway - and flights to holiday hotspots under £100
As the Easter holidays are fast approaching many families will be looking to book a cheap getaway for some sunshine. This year the Easter holidays will begin on Friday 29 March and will last for two weeks ending on Friday 12 April.
Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Expert, has shared advice on how to get a good deal on travel during busy periods like Easter Weekend. She said the “most straightforward way is to book early” and “another way to get a good fare is by shopping around.”
She added: “This is particularly useful when you are trying to get a flight during a busier time like Easter Weekend. Combining two different airlines or two departure or destination airports could mean a big saving.
“Considering alternative departure airports or destinations is also a great way to grab a good deal and discover somewhere new into the bargain. If you’re even more flexible and can travel at different times, then you're likely to see an even better saving. Skyscanner’s ‘Everywhere’ search and ‘month view’ are all easy ways to compare and contrast fares at a glance.”
NationalWorld has contacted travel search engine, Kayak, to unveil the top five affordable European Easter getaways, based on flight searches, average price for return economy flights. Listed are the destinations that are cheapest according to the firm.
1. Dublin, Ireland - £95
Ireland’s Capital city, Dublin, currently offers a budget-friendly price for an Easter getaway trip, with an average low flight cost sitting at £95.
2. Copenhagen, Denmark - £130
Flights to Copenhagen during the Easter holidays are set at an affordable price of £130 on average, making it a tempting destination during this period.
3. Milan, Italy - £140
Milan, the Italian capital of international fashion and culture, currently offers a reasonable average flight price at £140 - ranking 6th out of 35 European cities.
4. Paris, France - £149
This Easter, travellers can currently find flights to the city of light and experience its dedication to the arts at an average price of £149 .
5. Berlin, Germany - £162
Apart from its extraordinary history, the entire city of Berlin is a living and breathing museum and a hotspot for culture, art and music. Flights are currently on offer at an average of £162.
Travel agency Skyscanner also shared live prices for economy class, return direct flights from the UK to a number of destinations - that are affordable. The prices are for 30 March to 6 April, costing less than £100:
According to Skyscanner there are several trending destinations for Easter weekend including Greek and Spanish islands to destinations further afield. Listed below are the trending destinations.
1. Freeport, Bahamas
2. Salamanca, Spain
3. Logrono, Spain
4. Skiros, Greece
5. Trapani, Italy
6. Kythira, Greece
7. Rodez, France
8. Malta
9. Zadar, Croatia 10. Ibiza, Spain
