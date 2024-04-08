Manchester Airport: Eurowings launches new routes to Hamburg & Stuttgart ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany
Manchester Airport has announced it will be launching a new route to popular European city Hamburg in Germany. Eurowings will operate a service four times a week to the German city, flying on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Eurowings is a budget airline owned by Lufthansa specialising in low-cost flights within Europe. The Manchester-Hamburg route is part of its expansion for the summer 2024 season.
The airline will use a mix of A320 and A319 aircraft for the route, and it will be operating alongside the direct service from Manchester to Hamburg run by easyJet. As well as a direct route to Hamburg, Eurowings will also operate three flights a week from Manchester to Stuttgart.
The Eurowings expansion comes as Germany prepares to host the UEFA European Championships taking place this summer. More than 100,000 people are expected to fly from Manchester Airport during the tournament to the eight German cities it serves directly.
England’s subsequent knock-out games could take them to cities across Germany, including Stuttgart, Hamburg and Munich. These destinations all have direct flights from Manchester Airport.
Hamburg is a bustling and perfect destination for a city break. It is a major port city in northern Germany, connected to the North Sea by the Elbe River. It's crossed by hundreds of canals, and also contains large areas of parkland. TripAdvisor states Hamburg has been called the “Venice of the North” due to its many waterways and canals.
The news comes as TUI has launched new routes from UK airports for next summer. Extra seats will be added to popular destinations including Tenerife, Lanzarote, Corfu, Antalya and Palma. The new flights will take off next year from regional airports including Exeter, Bournemouth and East Midlands. London Gatwick and London Stansted will also benefit from additional seats too.
