Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester Airport has announced it will be launching a new route to popular European city Hamburg in Germany. Eurowings will operate a service four times a week to the German city, flying on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Eurowings is a budget airline owned by Lufthansa specialising in low-cost flights within Europe. The Manchester-Hamburg route is part of its expansion for the summer 2024 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airline will use a mix of A320 and A319 aircraft for the route, and it will be operating alongside the direct service from Manchester to Hamburg run by easyJet. As well as a direct route to Hamburg, Eurowings will also operate three flights a week from Manchester to Stuttgart.

Manchester Airport has announced that airline Eurowings will operate flights to Hamburg and Stuttgart ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The Eurowings expansion comes as Germany prepares to host the UEFA European Championships taking place this summer. More than 100,000 people are expected to fly from Manchester Airport during the tournament to the eight German cities it serves directly.

England’s subsequent knock-out games could take them to cities across Germany, including Stuttgart, Hamburg and Munich. These destinations all have direct flights from Manchester Airport.

Hamburg is a bustling and perfect destination for a city break. It is a major port city in northern Germany, connected to the North Sea by the Elbe River. It's crossed by hundreds of canals, and also contains large areas of parkland. TripAdvisor states Hamburg has been called the “Venice of the North” due to its many waterways and canals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad