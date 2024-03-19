Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryanair has added more than 4,000 extra seats for England football fans heading to the Euro 2024 football tournament in Germany. The low budget airline is adding extra seats from London Stansted and Manchester to the likes of Cologne, Dortmund and Frankfurt where the Three Lions will play against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

A Ryanair spokesperson said the airline had received “record bookings” from England football fans for this summer. The spokesperson added: “To support this overwhelming demand, we have added over 4,000 extra seats from London and Manchester to Cologne, Dortmund, and Frankfurt so that England fans can catch all the big games and soak in that unreplaceable match day atmosphere. Seats are expected to sell out fast so fans should book their low-fare Ryanair flights now to avoid missing out."

The extra seats will be in place for the first three matches, which take place in Gelsenkirchen in Germany, Frankfurt and Cologne on 16 June, 20 June and 25 June respectively. Euro 2024 will take place in Germany between 14 June and 14 July this summer.

Ryanair is adding 4,000 extra seats for England fans attending Euro 2024 football tournament in Germany. (Photo: BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany, who beat off competition from Turkey to be awarded the tournament back in 2018, have not hosted a major competition since the World Cup in 2006. The 2024 edition will be the first Euros to be held in a single country since France hosted the competition in 2016, with Euro 2020 staged across 11 nations to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Championship.

Euro 2024 schedule

June 14: Opening group stage game

Opening group stage game June 29: Round of 16 starts

Round of 16 starts July 5 : Quarter-finals start

: Quarter-finals start July 9: Semi-finals start

Semi-finals start July 14: Final.

The Three Lions made the final of the last European Championships back in 2021, only to lose to Italy following a dreaded penalty shootout. England has now released the first images of their new kit for this summer.

Their home kit will be white with blue strips along the side, as well as a blue neckline. A statement on England football's official website reads: "Nike describe the England 2024 home kit as a modern take on a classic white strip. The trim on the cuffs takes its cues from the training gear worn by England legends of the past, in a bold purple colour that remixes reds and blues of the past.

