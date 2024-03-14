Flight ticket booking: Expert warns passengers to avoid seat 11A on planes when booking with TUI, Ryanair, Jet2 and EasyJet
An expert has warned passengers not to book a specific seat on the plane - claiming that it is the “worst” seat to be on. Passengers planning to book seats with popular budget airlines such as Ryanair, easyJet, TUI and Jet2 may want to swerve seat 11A.
11A is said to be “the worst seat on the plane” in terms of going to the toilet - especially if you're on a long-haul flight. A plumbing expert unveiled that this is the worst seat because you should always be thinking about your proximity to the plane toilet on a flight.
Brenna Ryan from Victorian Plumbing, has shared the important advice for holidaymakers who are unsure where to book their seats on a plane, Birmingham Live reports. She said: "When choosing where to sit on a flight there are a few important factors to note.
"Think about how often you visit the toilet. If the answer is pretty frequently, take that into account when deciding which seat to book. The first thing to consider is which part of the plane to sit on, planes usually have a toilet both at the front and back, so look to sit there when possible and avoid the middle of the plane furthest from the toilets."
She added: “The worst seat on the plane is 11A. Not only is this seat further away from the bathroom, it is also a window seat which makes it more difficult to manoeuvre out of for frequent bathroom breaks. Not only do these issues cause inconvenience, but the seat also boasts no windows, despite being a so-called window seat."
Ms Ryan also unveiled the very best seat option on a plane for a “comfortable and odourless trip”. She said: “Overall, the very best seat option on a plane for a comfortable and odourless trip with great toilet access is 4C. This seat is an aisle seat towards the front of the plane and isn't too close to the front of the aircraft that you have people queuing for the toilet next to you.”
