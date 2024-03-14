Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An expert has warned passengers not to book a specific seat on the plane - claiming that it is the “worst” seat to be on. Passengers planning to book seats with popular budget airlines such as Ryanair, easyJet, TUI and Jet2 may want to swerve seat 11A.

11A is said to be “the worst seat on the plane” in terms of going to the toilet - especially if you're on a long-haul flight. A plumbing expert unveiled that this is the worst seat because you should always be thinking about your proximity to the plane toilet on a flight.

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place.

Brenna Ryan from Victorian Plumbing, has shared the important advice for holidaymakers who are unsure where to book their seats on a plane, Birmingham Live reports. She said: "When choosing where to sit on a flight there are a few important factors to note.

"Think about how often you visit the toilet. If the answer is pretty frequently, take that into account when deciding which seat to book. The first thing to consider is which part of the plane to sit on, planes usually have a toilet both at the front and back, so look to sit there when possible and avoid the middle of the plane furthest from the toilets."

An expert has warned passengers never to book seat 11A when flying with major airlines including TUI, easyJet, Jet2 and Ryanair. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

She added: “The worst seat on the plane is 11A. Not only is this seat further away from the bathroom, it is also a window seat which makes it more difficult to manoeuvre out of for frequent bathroom breaks. Not only do these issues cause inconvenience, but the seat also boasts no windows, despite being a so-called window seat."